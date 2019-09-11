These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Sept. 10, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Jacob Israel Pinkney, 24 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense
Arrion Charles Cummings, 29 — domestic violence first degree, assault and battery third degree
Anthony Wayne Renew II, 36 — hold for South Carolina Highway Patrol, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, use of a license plate other than for vehicle which issued
Jonathan Gerald Thomas, 36 — public disorderly conduct
Brian Keith Humphreys, 45 — solicitation without a license commitment
Larry Thomas Miller, 59 — pointing and presenting firearms bondsman off bond three counts
Clayton Arthur Phillips, 59 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense refused, open container of beer/wine in motor vehicle
Darius Marquette Simmons, 31 — window tinting or sunscreening/operating vehicle in violation of regulation, failure to change address, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, failure to return driver’s license after notice of suspension, speeding more than 25 mph over the speed limit, contempt of family court by adult civil remedy only two counts
Darrick Ray Cooper, 47 — assault and battery third degree
Maranda Lee Kelley, 32 — malicious injury to animals, personal property
Johnnie Lee Hamilton, 32 — contempt of family court by adult civil remedy only
Daphne Jean Bruecks, 41 — contempt of family court by adult civil remedy only
Manuel Aaron Crawford, 26 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense, leaving the scene of an accident involving an unattended vehicle
Jason Wade Taylor, 45 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond
Reggie Tyrell Jones, 20 — trespassing/entry on another’s land for various purposes without permission
Carissa Le’Anne Widener, 27 — hold for Lexington County
Calvin Quinn Johnson, 30 — disorderly conduct/gross intoxication
Jalen Zyier Jones, 18 — public disorderly conduct
Tierra Lacreesh Edwards, 27 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, speeding more than 15 mph but less than 25 mph over the speed limit, failure to obey traffic control devices, operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered, violation of city ordinance disobeying a lawful order
Ivan Jarard Simpkins, 34 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Victoria Peyton Baynham, 26 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office