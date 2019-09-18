These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Sept. 17, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Garion Decker Brown, 26 — assault and battery third degree
Alisha Lucille Howard — fraudulent check
Erica Creech, 42 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Darryl James Turnbull, 50 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrants
Jeremy Alfonzie Jones, 40 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrants
Raheem Imek Jackson, 30 — contempt of family court by adult civil remedy only
Michael Dewayne Reece, 30 — contempt of family court by adult civil remedy only
Kenneth Lee Keenan, 32 — contempt of magistrate’s court fraudulent check first offense two counts
John Thomas Belote, 36 — carjacking/take or attempt a vehicle from person by force without great bodily injury, domestic violence second degree, assault and battery third degree
Felinda Michelle Jennings, 47 — family court bench warrant failure to pay
Jim Jarvis Jr., 34 — contempt of municipal court driving under suspension fourth offense bench warrant, hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, habitual traffic offender driving under suspension as per habitual traffic offenders status, operating or permitting operation of a vehicle which is not registered and licensed
Davarius Jamar Johnson, 30 — family court bench warrant failure to pay
Jim Jarvis Jr., 34 — family court bench warrant failure to appear
Richard Allen Spivey, 43 — grand larceny value $10,000 or more
Mark Alan Alexander, 52 — failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense
Johnnie Mae Mealing, 50 — public disorderly conduct, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Andre Tremell Day, 26 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense