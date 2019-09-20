These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Sept. 19, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Dashawn Arthur Abney, 27 — assault and battery by a mob third degree bodily injury results
Larry Christopher Ways, 29 — domestic violence second degree
Larry Antwon Carter, 35 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Montrail Demarkest Glover, 26 — criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt victim under 11 years of age two counts, criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree two counts
Sharon Lynn Coker, 54 — federally chartered or insured financial institution crime
Ashley Allen Claxton, 44 — federally chartered or insured financial institution crime
Michael Anthony Smith, 28 — public disorderly conduct
Crystal Lee Bailey, 31 — hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident bondsman off bond, failure to yield the right-of-way on left turn bondsman off bond, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense bondsman off bond, two counts, shoplifting value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense bench warrant
Chester Jameson Parker Jr., 35 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense
Lewis Jamil Scott, 25 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense bench warrant
Anthony Tyrone Whitfield, 42 — hold for Salley Police Department
Angela Marie Hamlet Steven, 53 — assault and battery third degree
Fredrick Tyson Wade, 50 — forgery value less than $10,000, hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Brandon Bart Domingue, 33 — telephone/unlawful communication
Richard Dale McCarty, 26 — domestic violence second degree
Martin Glenn Britt, 34 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Charles Gary Ray, 49 — manufacture, distribution or possession of narcotic drugs in Schedule I (B) and (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense bondsman off bond affidavit of surrender, possession of a controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense bondsman off bond affidavit of surrender, possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond affidavit of surrender