These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Sept. 6-8, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Dustin Anton Quattlebaum, 26 — malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property, injury
Brieanna Simone Smoaks, 25 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent $2,000 or less two counts
Rita Reney Foster, 50 — assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature
John Luke Jenkins, 47 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Joel Hernandez Martinez, 37 — trafficking in meth or cocaine base 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams, hold for Immigrations Custom Enforcement detainer hold
Nathaniel Lanay Owens, 32 — burglary (after June 20, 1985) third degree first offense two counts, receiving stolen goods more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, financial identity fraud or identity fraud four counts, burglary (non-violent) second degree, grand larceny more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 two counts, larceny/breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps where fuel, lubricants are stored three counts
Daniel Tobias Jones, 23 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, habitual traffic offenders driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offender status, resisting arrest oppose or resist law enforcement officer
Alex Christopher Robinson, 20 — assault and battery third degree
Mark Steven Green Jr., 23 — habitual traffic offenders driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offender status, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Israel Darnell Bryant, 38 — failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, burglary (after June 20, 1985) first degree, grand larceny $10,000 or more
Miracle Lavan Gordon, 47 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Brittany Nicole Williams, 30 — public disorderly conduct
Cody Stuart McCreary, 35 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent more than $2,000
Joshua Shane Lewis, 19 — larceny/breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants are stored six counts
Catherine Carroll Riley, 47 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
Alexander James Volk, 18 — larceny/breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants are stored six counts
Terry Recardo East, 41 — violation of permanent restraining order
Donnie Lawrence Russell, 46 — malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property, injury
April Jane Dixon, 30 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Matthew Gregory Cabbil, 34 — bench warrant failure to appear per bond bring before issuing judge
Russell Chase Smith, 34 — burglary (non-violent) second degree
Jessica Belinda Vega, 29 — malicious injury to animals, personal property $2,000 or less, public disorderly conduct, assault and battery third degree, contempt of municipal court improper display of decal bench warrant, contempt of municipal court driving under suspension first offense bench warrant, contempt of municipal court operating or allowing operation of uninsured motor vehicle bench warrant
Bart Lenair Poole, 48 — family court bench warrant failure to pay
Chassadi Nicole Sellers, 32 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Tyrese Javeone Rouse, 19 — contempt of municipal court driving under suspension first offense bench warrant
Johnny Walter Settles, 38 — common law robbery, strong arm robbery, shoplifting $2,000 or less
Douglas Jackson, 51 — domestic/violation of court order of protection, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, public disorderly conduct
Keith Cochran III, 41 — public disorderly conduct
Jeremy Dean Wiggins, 40 — driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 first offense, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrants (charged dismissal)
Rebecca Wannette Scott, 38 — domestic violence second degree two counts
Rodney Tyrone Gantt, 61 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Wendell Lamar McMillan Jr., 28 — bench warrant simple larceny $2,000 or less
Tony Jerry Hollingsworth, 54 — trespassing/entry on another’s land for various purposes without permission
Sybil Renee Galloway, 38 — shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057) four counts
Denovan Alexander Arellana Martinez, 33 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, failure to comply with lawful direction of police, fireman or crossing guard, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, driving without a license second offense
Britney Lashea Felder, 31 — public disorderly conduct
Larry Thomas Miller, 59 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrants
Antoinette Diane Carter, 28 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Charles Freniz Moody Jr., 18 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Kristie Lee Chambers, 55 — shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057)
Laura Lea Bowden, 51 — contempt of magistrate’s court trespassing bench warrant, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Amy Genelle Boyd, 43 — public disorderly conduct