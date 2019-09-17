These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Sept. 16, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Greyson Jarrod Brauman, 28 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, burglary second degree
James Antonio Gaines, 24 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Juanito Ruiz Lopez, 45 — hold for Immigration Customs Enforcement
Michael Edwin Lott, 42 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense
Patton Bruce Henson, 50 — assault and battery third degree
Greg Peat Shay, 25 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Kenneth David Jones, 56 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Steven Lamar Armstrong, 26 — assault and battery third degree
Danny Shane Renew Jr., 50 — public disorderly conduct, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle
Patrick Adrian Johnson, 21 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Megan Cecilia Murphy, 29 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety awaiting warrants, violation of city ordinance carrying concealed weapon
Johnny Eugene Hinson, 50 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense, driving without a license first offense
Markael Khalil Forrest, 22 — carrying weapons on school property, nonstudent interfering, disrupting or disturbing schools, unlawful carrying of a pistol, violation of city ordinance discharging a firearm in the city bondsman off bond
William Tyler Noonan, 24 — hold for Texas Department of Criminal Justice (parole division) detainer hold