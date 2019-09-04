These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Sept. Aug. 30 through Sept. 3, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
James Cason Sellers, 35 — unlawful carrying of a pistol, receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less
Ginger Mae Arthurs Christensen, 46 — leaving the scene of an accident involving attended vehicle
Kevin Blake Wall, 28 — larceny of bicycles value less than $2,000 two counts, receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less two counts
Derrick Sorrell Toole, 38 — unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian
Gerry Wayne Person, 76 — violation of city ordinance providing false information to public safety, hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver in volved in accident or property damage
Roland Lee Dolphus Green, 42 — assault and battery first degree
Erica Brooke Thompson, 28 — driving under the influence less than .10 second offense
Eric Brandon Malone, 32 — public disorderly conduct bondsman off bond
Timothy Bryan Smith, 34 — contempt of family court by adult civil remedy only, domestic violence third degree
Clinton Dale Reese, 31 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program two counts
Verdree Lamonte Latimore, 48 — breaking into motor vehicle or tanks/pumps where fuel or lubricants are stored, trespassing/entry on another’s pasture or other lands after notice, entering or attempt to enter a house or vessel without breaking
Zachariah Ryan Luke, 24 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less
Gary Dewayne Smith, 54 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Richard McCarter James, 61 — family court bench warrant failure to appear and pay
Joshlyn Ladora Williams, 34 — hold for Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia, detainer hold
Rose Ann Warren, 45 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Vince Lee Kramer, 54 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Richard DeQuincy Broadwater, 25 — unlawful carrying of a pistol
Daniel Nathaniel Robinson, 33 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense, unlawful carrying of a pistol
Robert Alan Galloway, 31 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense, shoplifting value $2,000 or less, possession of narcotics in schedule I, B, C, LSD and schedule II first offense
Joshua Clint Mace Jr., 26 — failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense, trafficking in methamphetamine or cocaine base 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams, possession of cocaine first offense, possession of narcotics in Schedule I, B, C, LSD and Schedule II first offense two counts, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle
Marqual Garvis Simpkins, 21 — hold for Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office detainer hold, contempt of municipal court petit or simple larceny bench warrant, giving false information to law enforcement, malicious injury to animals, personal property injury value $2,000
Alonzo Willie Milligan, 28 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana first offense
Maxie David Myers, 35 — contempt of family court by adult (civil remedy only), simple assault
Rondre Jeffrey Gomillion, 25 — contempt of family court by adult civil remedy only
Larrisa Danielle Buckner, 31 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense
Darius John Dawkins, 48 — shoplifting
Andrea Dawn Wright, 38 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Charles Timothy Riggs, 45 — hold for Myrtle Beach Police Department
Richard Rico Lee Quiller, 39 — child endangerment/commit certain vehicular offenses with minor in vehicle, open containers in motor vehicle, driving under the influence .08 but less than .16 first offense
Amy Lynn Shaffer, 37 — possession of a controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense two counts, driving under the influence second offense, open container of beer/wine in motor vehicle
Kirt Eugene Ginnery, 62 — driving under the influence first offense, driving under suspension first offense for driving under the influence
Glenn Walters Jr., 23 — drinking in public, failure to comply
Anthony Wayne Renew II, 36 — distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first offense
Cathy Ussery, 55 — unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian
Christopher DeShawn Elmore, 31 — contempt of municipal court
Michael Burton Fulmer, 48 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, burglary third degree first offense
Christopher Thomas Campbell, 42 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Jon Casey Sims, 33 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense, assault and battery third degree
Joseph Anthony Dwyer, 59 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Dana Larue Herron, 53 — contempt of magistrate’s court trespassing
Reginald Lamont Ginn Jr., 26 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
David Barney Inabinet, 41 — possession, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle, grand larceny value $10,000 or more
Natalie Elizabeth Siciliano, 43 — drinking in public
Thomas Eric Holtzclaw, 50 — sex offender registry violation/failure to register second offense
Darren DeShon Garvin, 45 — forgery value less than $10,000 six counts
Raequan Marquel Freeman, 19 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Susanne Michelle Williams, 38 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant
Denzil Rafael Shaw, 23 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, failure to comply with lawful direction of police, driving without a license first offense, resisting arrest/oppose or resist law enforcement officer
Travis Reginald Beckum, 35 — family court bench warrant failure to pay
William Heyward Clark Jr., 30 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrants
Catherine Dunbar, 63 — violation of a city ordinance/failure to return license plate and registration, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense
Eric Ross Woodward, 50 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense
Jolene Ann Mains, 39 — unlawful use of a license, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Sherrod Rochie Whiteside, 36 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant