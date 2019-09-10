Stock Photo - Police Bookings
These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Sept. 9, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Charles Ray Jennings Jr., 48 — contempt of family court by adult civil remedy only two counts, trafficking in meth or cocaine base bondsman off bond

Jerry Dale Gage, 30 — hold for Lexington County Sheriff’s Office

N'tavien Damaun Patterson, 18 — assault and battery third degree

Denovan Alexander Arellana Martinez, 33 — hold for Immigration Customs Enforcement

Steven Michael Hall, 38 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, malicious injury to a tree or house/trespass upon real property

Paul Julian Stallings, 70 — assault and battery third degree

Andrew Khiry Ward, 27 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Kwamez Fitzgerald Gilliam, 27 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Melanie Holmes, 40 — unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian

Carolyn Loretta Redd, 55 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Caleb Guire Pearson, 18 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety

Timothy Wayne Cauley, 53 — violation of city ordinance public drunk

Timothy Leon Charley, 43 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services, shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Alexander Anthony Fowler, 29 — speeding more than 25 mph over the speed limit bench warrant, driving under suspension first offense bench warrant, reckless driving, failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense, disregarding a stop sign, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense

Robert Lee Washington, 43 — contempt of family court by adult civil remedy only

Heather Maureen Galloway, 35 — awaiting warrant from Aiken Department of Public Safety, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense

Edward Duane Feldman III, 49 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

