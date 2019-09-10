These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Sept. 9, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Charles Ray Jennings Jr., 48 — contempt of family court by adult civil remedy only two counts, trafficking in meth or cocaine base bondsman off bond
Jerry Dale Gage, 30 — hold for Lexington County Sheriff’s Office
N'tavien Damaun Patterson, 18 — assault and battery third degree
Denovan Alexander Arellana Martinez, 33 — hold for Immigration Customs Enforcement
Steven Michael Hall, 38 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, malicious injury to a tree or house/trespass upon real property
Paul Julian Stallings, 70 — assault and battery third degree
Andrew Khiry Ward, 27 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Kwamez Fitzgerald Gilliam, 27 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Melanie Holmes, 40 — unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian
Carolyn Loretta Redd, 55 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Caleb Guire Pearson, 18 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Timothy Wayne Cauley, 53 — violation of city ordinance public drunk
Timothy Leon Charley, 43 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services, shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Alexander Anthony Fowler, 29 — speeding more than 25 mph over the speed limit bench warrant, driving under suspension first offense bench warrant, reckless driving, failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense, disregarding a stop sign, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense
Robert Lee Washington, 43 — contempt of family court by adult civil remedy only
Heather Maureen Galloway, 35 — awaiting warrant from Aiken Department of Public Safety, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense
Edward Duane Feldman III, 49 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office