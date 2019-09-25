These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Sept. 24, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Gene Aurtery Tinsley Jr., 39 — manufacture, distribution, etc. of cocaine base second offense two counts, distribute, sell, manufacture or possession with intent to distribute of a controlled substance near a school two counts
Anthony Glover Dixon, 28 — domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, possession of cocaine second offense
Jaren Rashad Battle, 30 — hold for Berkeley County per National Crime Information Center
Alexica Paige Baker, 31 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less
Ronnie Calvin Key, 35 — breach of peace nonaggravated in nature, pedestrian under the influence of alcohol upon the highway
Douglas Jackson, 51 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Daniel Eugene Davis, 36 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offence commitment, disregarding a stop sign commitment
Devin Dashawn Williams, 24 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Zachary Robert Shaw, 34 — uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, driving without a license first offense, hold for New Ellenton Police Department
Sonya Joyce Harris, 37 — domestic violence first degree
Daniel Jessedan Mundy, 37 — contempt of municipal court
Johnnie Lee Robinson, 21 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana second or subsequent offence general sessions court
Zackman Titus Ocean Latimer, 29 — domestic violence second degree bondsman off bond, manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam bondsman off bond, trafficking in methamphetamine or cocaine base 28 grams ore more bondsman off bond, possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond, possession of cocaine first offense bondsman off bond, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana second or subsequent offense bondsman off bond, manufacture, distribution etc. of ice, crank or crack cocaine first offense bondsman off bond, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana second or subsequent offense, assault, beat or wound a police officer service process or while resisting arrest
Molly Juanita Rogers, 36 — public disorderly conduct bondsman off bond affidavit of surrender, contempt of municipal court public disorderly conduct
Rachael Gail Lyons, 40 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Kyla Irena Deangelo, 32 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program two counts
Mikaela Keyonna Graham, 24 — domestic violence second degree
Rachael Gail Lyons Pete, 40 — hold for Edgefield County
Lori Gaynell Hopkins, 52 — assault and battery third degree two counts
James Edward Mickell Sr., 50 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrant
Tyecha Lavoice Coaxum, 33 — fraudulent check or stop payment greater than $1,000 first offense
Jacob Lawton Folland, 24 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Paula Jean Krause, 46 — failure to return license plate and registration upon loss of insurance, driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense