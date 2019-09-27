These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Sept. 26, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Andre Brian Cook, 35 — unlawful for a person convicted of domestic violence second and third degree etc. to shop, unlawful carrying of a pistol
Henry Albert Thomas, 75 — pointing and presenting firearms at a person, manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue
Donald Wayne Storey, 65 — assault and battery third degree
Devon Da’Von Davenport, 26 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Molly Juanita Rogers, 36 — public disorderly conduct bench warrant
Jason Todd Smoot Sr., 39 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Carlos Adonis Sorto, 23 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense general sessions court bench warrant
Steven Douglas Bradley, 44 — violation of a restraining order issued in magistrate court
Nathan Scott Turner, 30 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrants
Mary Jo Berry, 23 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant, reckless driving
Bennie Joseph Eubanks, 31 — contempt of magistrate’s court public disorderly conduct bench warrant
Eric Chad Pardue, 27 — general sessions court bench warrant traffic/failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense, failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense bondsman off bond, driving under suspension not suspended for driving under the influence first offense bondsman off bond, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense bondsman off bond, open container of beer/wine in motor vehicle bondsman off bond
Alfred Jamar Anthony, 28 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense two counts, family court bench warrant failure to pay two counts
George Lee Swanson, 41 — public disorderly conduct