These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Sept. 25, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Jamin Eric Johnson, 24 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense, driving under illegal alcohol content .08 but less than .10 second offense, failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death second or subsequent offense, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Meagan Alexis Johnson Smith, 23 — possession of 28 grams or less (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams of less of hash first offense, possession of 15 dosage units of MDMA or ecstasy first offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana second or subsequent offense
Joshua David Allen, 36 — domestic violence first degree
Jeffery Wayne Rose, 32 — malicious injury to a tree or house/trespass upon real property injury value $2,000
Johnathan Jay Jennings, 24 — hold for Martinsburg Police Department, West Virginia detainer hold
Gerald Lee McCarty, 60 — hold for Richland County
Anthony Marquise Martin, 34 — criminal conspiracy remand sentence, possession of a weapon during a violent crime remand sentence, common law robbery/strong arm robbery remand sentence
Michael Shane Barnes, 35 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Christy Lee Weirich, 36 — uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first ofense, use of a license plate other than for vehicle which issued
William Heyward Clark Jr., 30 — willful, knowing and malicious disturbance of a funeral service commitment
Cameron Zachery Greene, 19 — burglary (non-violent) second degree bondsman off bond
Aaron Jamal Abney, 26 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety warrant
Victor Canty, 45 — contempt of circuit court burglary second degree non-violent general sessions court bench warrant
Jacqueline Ann Griffin McCarthy, 40 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request