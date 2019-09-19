These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Sept. 18, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Joseph Hunt, 52 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense
Joshua Lemiracle Williams, 26 — unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian
Madeline Rexann Canter, 22 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less
Michael Allen Harden, 36 — public disorderly conduct, contempt of family court by adult civil remedy only
Trent Lloyd Simon, 27 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense
Donald Daffy Paige, 66 — public disorderly conduct
Ryekeen Jamon Sapp, 26 — contempt of family court by adult civil remedy only
Heather Dawn Morrissey, 43 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Gernell Antonio Barton, 48 — assault and battery third degree
Reggie Tyrell Jones, 20 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Abby Lauren Lowe, 31 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Cody Chevy Bunn, 24 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Michael Anthony Odom Sr., 57 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Steven Douglas Bradley, 44 — harassment second degree two counts
Kyle Matthew Redd, 42 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense
Timothy Hudson, 53 — domestic violence third degree
James Arthur Carroll, 50 — public disorderly conduct
Robert Reed Butterworth, 24 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety