These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Sept. 20-23 , 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Roderick Bernard Glover Jr., 22 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle, burglary third degree, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, burglary second degree
Zackman Tius Ocean Latimer, 29 — sale or delivery of a pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a felony, trafficking in heroin, morphine, etc. 4 grams or more but less than 14 grams, trafficking in methamphetamine or cocaine base 28 grams or more but less than 100 grams
Robert Alton McClain II, 25 — public disorderly conduct
Anthony Tyrone Whitfield, 42 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Michael Solich, 24 — financial transaction card fraud value $500 or less in a six-month period
Scarlett Victoria Barber, 38 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Lisa Marie Henderson, 25 — unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian
Yuvonda Neisha Pope, 34 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense two counts, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department two counts, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, providing false information to a public safety officer city ordinance bench warrant, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense bench warrant
Danielle Ruth Currier, 26 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Louis Alberto Diez, 55 — violation of city ordinance use state code of possible disorderly conduct
Tommy Joe Key Jr., 24 — hold for South Carolina Department of Natural Resources
Michael Thomas Selby, 32 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense, striking fixtures on or adjacent to highway failure to report
Ronald Dunbar, 49 — unlawful entry into enclosed places, breaking into motor vehicle or tanks/pumps where fuel/lubricants are stored four counts
Jerry Dee Pope, 40 — family court bench warrant failure to pay
Sequoya Selina Porter, 27 — assault and battery third degree, public disorderly conduct
Kevin Blake Wall, 28 — violation of a city ordinance use state code if possible resisting arrest, violation of a city ordinance use state code if possible receiving stolen goods, violation of a city ordinance use state code if possible disobeying a lawful order
Calvin Douglas Hammond, 29 — unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian
Adel Ghaderi, 34 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Tracy James Mealing, 32 — kidnapping, malicious injury to animals, personal property injury value $2,000 or less
Evan Dalton Ashley, 31 — public disorderly conduct
Amanda Cooper Hightower, 39 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Ralph Randal Giddens, 61 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Ted Lee Pettis, 60 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less two counts
Archelle Anita Brinson, 45 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Milbert Franklin Mayson, 39 — detainer hold for Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office, fraudulent check or stop payment $500 or less first offense bench warrant two counts
Jonathan Glenn Smith, 26 — threatening life, person of family of a public official, public disorderly conduct, pedestrian under the influence of drugs or alcohol upon the highway, failure to comply
Kevin Blake Wall, 28 — assault and battery second degree
Jonathan Mohammed Alshehry, 18 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Travis John Dabbs, 27 — hold for Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office detainer hold, contempt of magistrate’s court possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana bench warrant
Jose Raymond Velazquez, 48 — failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense
Charles Richard Keenan Sr., 55 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Tracy Victor Brodie, 52 — hold for Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia, detainer hold
Tityana Quasheda Brown, 22 — public disorderly conduct
Maurice Tyrell Harvey, 28 — domestic violence first degree
Clint Wallace Walker, 30 — uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, no driver’s license, driving under the influence alcohol/substance
Christian Matthew Dixon, 41 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Russel Stuart Kendrick, 47 — burglary first degree, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life, grand larceny $5,000 or more, hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Kathryn MacKenzie Kihm, 29 — assault and battery third degree
Daniel Keith Hupp, 35 — domestic violence third degree
Jennifer Leanne Lacey, 27 — assault and battery third degree
Amanda Nicole Hair Wood, 29 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Robert Patrick Aldridge, 44 — unlawful to possess, dispose or distribute prescription drugs
Jonkerria Edreeka Howard, 23 — pointing and presenting a firearm at a person three counts, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life, burglary first degree
Nitaylor Taquan Miller, 21 — contempt of municipal court driving under suspension second offense bench warrant, contempt of municipal court no proof of insurance bench warrant
Jack Elwood McGhee III, 52 — assault and battery third degree
Zackman Titus Ocean Latimer, 29 — distribution of methamphetamine first offense (excludes manufacturing methamphetamine), possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of a violent felony, trafficking in heroin, morphine etc. 14 grams or more but less than 28 grams, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life
Victoria Shantelle Thomas, 28 — reckless driving, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense
Caleb Lee Snipes, 21 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Nathan Thomas Council, 19 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less