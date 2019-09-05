Stock Photo - Police Bookings
These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Sept. 4, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Shantrice Monique Lowman, 32 — legal custodian unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person

Jesse Kyle Logan Sparks, 27 — domestic violence third degree

Jesse James Quarles, 38 — contempt of magistrate’s court driving under the influence first offense

Shareka Danae Merriweather, 33 — contempt of family court by adult (civil remedy only)

Christopher Bernard Daggett, 49 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Natalie Elizabeth Siciliano, 43 — burglary second degree

Michael Patrick Gorman, 36 — fraudulent check or stop payment $500 or less first offense

Barbara Jean Lawrence, 65 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Elise Jennifer Hunt Rinn, 44 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Denzil Rafael Shaw, 23 — forgery value less than $10,000 bondsman off bond

Reginald Holston, 57 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Howard Daniel Barton, 19 — pointing and presenting firearms at a person, distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense

Antoinette Jena Kitchens, 37 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety warrant, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense

Cheryl Nicole Grubbs, 30 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense

Travis Sentell Gilliam, 37 — contempt of family court by adult (civil remedy only) two counts

Willie Howard Jackson, 60 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Tony Tenille Anderson, 38 — possession of less than 1 gram or methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense

Carolyn Edith Butera, 56 — public disorderly conduct

Brittney Nicole Jefferson, 26 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

