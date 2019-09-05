These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Sept. 4, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Shantrice Monique Lowman, 32 — legal custodian unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person
Jesse Kyle Logan Sparks, 27 — domestic violence third degree
Jesse James Quarles, 38 — contempt of magistrate’s court driving under the influence first offense
Shareka Danae Merriweather, 33 — contempt of family court by adult (civil remedy only)
Christopher Bernard Daggett, 49 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Natalie Elizabeth Siciliano, 43 — burglary second degree
Michael Patrick Gorman, 36 — fraudulent check or stop payment $500 or less first offense
Barbara Jean Lawrence, 65 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Elise Jennifer Hunt Rinn, 44 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Denzil Rafael Shaw, 23 — forgery value less than $10,000 bondsman off bond
Reginald Holston, 57 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Howard Daniel Barton, 19 — pointing and presenting firearms at a person, distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense
Antoinette Jena Kitchens, 37 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety warrant, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Cheryl Nicole Grubbs, 30 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Travis Sentell Gilliam, 37 — contempt of family court by adult (civil remedy only) two counts
Willie Howard Jackson, 60 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Tony Tenille Anderson, 38 — possession of less than 1 gram or methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense
Carolyn Edith Butera, 56 — public disorderly conduct
Brittney Nicole Jefferson, 26 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less