These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Sept. 12, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Amelia Faye Moak, 36 — trespassing/unlawful entry into enclosed places
Daniel Sean Holsonback, 30 — trespassing/unlawful entry into enclosed places
Christopher Chestnut Veal, 48 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Eddie Dean Willard Jr., 28 — domestic violence third degree
Matthew Russell Clendenning, 34 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, violation of city ordinance public drunk
Cory Eugene Williams, 39 — possession of narcotics in schedule I (B), (C), LSD and schedule II first offense
Miranda Nichole Toole, 31 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Bobby Wayne Clemons Jr., 44 — hold
Adnan Sukalic, 41 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Brandon Bart Domingue, 33 — burglary third degree first offense, violation of a restraining order issued in magistrate court
Matthew Brian Tyler Key, 25 — disorderly conduct/gross intoxication
Jonathan Charles Breaux, 33 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrants
Brenda Ivelisse Nunez, 44 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
David Benard Merriweather, 29 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant
Alicia Nichole Parker Butler, 35 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrants
Austin Abree Lee Robinson, 23 — hold for Edgefield Probation
John Butler Garrett, 51 — manufacture methamphetamine second offense
David Paul Herndon, 50 — assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature
Dameun Jeff Sanders, 27 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrant
Shiquan Lilvell Oakman, 26 — contempt of magistrate’s court driving under suspension bench warrant sealed sentence, failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death second or subsequent offense, habitual traffic offender driving under suspension as per habitual traffic offender status
Myeisha Shantia Payne, 25 — false information to police/fire, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrant
James Van Deese, 28 — disobeying a lawful order, hold for judge and affiant to sign warrant
Lloyd Moore, 63 — violation of city ordinance urinating in public, public disorderly conduct
Shiquan Lilvell Oakman, 26 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense bondsman off bond
Joseph Dustin Hamilton, 39 — family court bench warrant failure to pay, contempt of municipal court driving under suspension third offense bench warrant, contempt of municipal court simple larceny bench warrant, contempt of municipal court giving false information bench warrant, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense bondsman off bond, giving false information to law enforcement bondsman off bond, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less bondsman off bond
Brian Donald Hicks, 57 — public disorderly conduct
Teon Lopez Simmons, 44 — manufacture, distribution etc. of cocaine base second offense, distribute, sell, manufacture or possession with intent to distribute of a controlled substance near a school
Bridgett Ladashia Dicks, 30 — uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense