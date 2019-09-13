Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Sept. 12, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Amelia Faye Moak, 36 — trespassing/unlawful entry into enclosed places

Daniel Sean Holsonback, 30 — trespassing/unlawful entry into enclosed places

Christopher Chestnut Veal, 48 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense

Eddie Dean Willard Jr., 28 — domestic violence third degree

Matthew Russell Clendenning, 34 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, violation of city ordinance public drunk

Cory Eugene Williams, 39 — possession of narcotics in schedule I (B), (C), LSD and schedule II first offense

Miranda Nichole Toole, 31 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Bobby Wayne Clemons Jr., 44 — hold

Adnan Sukalic, 41 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Brandon Bart Domingue, 33 — burglary third degree first offense, violation of a restraining order issued in magistrate court

Matthew Brian Tyler Key, 25 — disorderly conduct/gross intoxication

Jonathan Charles Breaux, 33 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrants

Brenda Ivelisse Nunez, 44 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less

David Benard Merriweather, 29 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant

Alicia Nichole Parker Butler, 35 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrants

Austin Abree Lee Robinson, 23 — hold for Edgefield Probation

John Butler Garrett, 51 — manufacture methamphetamine second offense

David Paul Herndon, 50 — assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature

Dameun Jeff Sanders, 27 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrant

Shiquan Lilvell Oakman, 26 — contempt of magistrate’s court driving under suspension bench warrant sealed sentence, failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death second or subsequent offense, habitual traffic offender driving under suspension as per habitual traffic offender status

Myeisha Shantia Payne, 25 — false information to police/fire, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrant

James Van Deese, 28 — disobeying a lawful order, hold for judge and affiant to sign warrant

Lloyd Moore, 63 — violation of city ordinance urinating in public, public disorderly conduct

Shiquan Lilvell Oakman, 26 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense bondsman off bond

Joseph Dustin Hamilton, 39 — family court bench warrant failure to pay, contempt of municipal court driving under suspension third offense bench warrant, contempt of municipal court simple larceny bench warrant, contempt of municipal court giving false information bench warrant, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense bondsman off bond, giving false information to law enforcement bondsman off bond, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less bondsman off bond

Brian Donald Hicks, 57 — public disorderly conduct

Teon Lopez Simmons, 44 — manufacture, distribution etc. of cocaine base second offense, distribute, sell, manufacture or possession with intent to distribute of a controlled substance near a school

Bridgett Ladashia Dicks, 30 — uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense

Tags