These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Oct. 4-6, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Kentrell Antonio Brown, 28 — hold for Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, North Carolina detainer hold
Charles Wayne Sellers Jr., 38 — possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle value $10,000
James Martin Robinson, 59 — violation of city ordinance public drunk
Asia Chantel Bates, 20 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond, entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, assault and battery third degree bondsman off bond
Jeremy Robin Jaynes, 33 — driving without a license first offense
Richard Franklin Deas, 34 — failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense two counts, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle value more than $2,000, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle value $2,000
Laura Lea Bowden, 51 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Tocha Lovanna Williams, 53 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense, leaving the scene of an accident involving unattended vehicle
Mark Weston Griffin, 42 — violation of city ordinance drinking in public places, violation of city ordinance littering in public places, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
William Joe Jackson, 54 — public disorderly conduct
Steven Roy Shirley, 55 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less
Jose Rodriguez Alvarez, 28 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Lloyd Edward Caroll, 61 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Jason Granger, 21 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, leaving the scene of accident involving unattended vehicle
Matt Martin Carroll, 28 — public disorderly conduct
Jordan Charles Marshall, 22 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken
Jamie Michelle Kirkland, 35 — contempt of municipal court shoplifting bench warrant
Darrick Ray Cooper, 47 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Walter Lewis Cuthbertson, 55 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Patricia Suzanne Mathis, 36 — malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Jennifer Ligon Taylor, 47 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Ruben Manuel Rodriguez, 36 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Barry Lee Hall, 57 — public disorderly conduct
Jeffrey Allen Leyda Jr., 35 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant
Christina Hope Mims, 35 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, assault and battery third degree
Joseph Lee Smith, 34 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrants
Emily Ann Smith, 28 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken
Jose Luis Sayagua, 25 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less