These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Oct. 8, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Amber Lynn Krepps, 37 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense
Rakiem Markeese Charleton, 28 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense, habitual traffic offender driving under suspension as per habitual traffic offender status
James Michael Jacobs, 50 — public disorderly conduct, manufacture, distribution or possession of narcotic drugs in schedule I (B) and (C), LSD and schedule II first offense
Britney Leigh Stallings, 18 — domestic violence third degree
Michika Shanta Donaldson, 37 — contempt of municipal court trespassing
Desmond Lashawn Curry, 19 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, nonstudent interfering, disrupting or disturbing schools
Tyrone Tolbert Jr., 39 — unlawful to possess, dispose of distribute prescription drugs
Carl Lewis Mathis, 54 — contempt municipal court driving under suspension bench warrant
Devin Shaquille Dunbar Sr., 25 — following a vehicle too closely
Jessy Alexander Moore, 32 — possession of a controlled substance schedule II bench warrant, possession of a controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense affidavit of surrender, public disorderly conduct bondsman off bond
Clinton Dale Reese, 31 — hold for Putnam County, Georgia
David Lee Christian, 46 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Anecia Leshay Williams, 28 — violation of a city ordinance false information to public safety officer, shoplifting value $2,000 or less, malicious injury to a tree, house/trespass upon real property
Robert Lamont Samuels, 32 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense bondsman off bond, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash bondsman off bond
Jodie Lee Fail, 34 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program, contempt of family court by adult )civil remedy only)
Jonkerria Edreeka Howard, 23 — violation of general provision regarding regulation, transport, possess, consumption
Scott Matthew Williams, 31 — malicious injury to animals, personal property
Deondre Lamont King, 26 — domestic violence first degree
Brian Leonard Morton, 42 — habitual traffic offender/driving under suspension as per habitual traffic offender status