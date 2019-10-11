These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Oct. 10, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Kiesha Marie Tann, 30 — unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian
James Ricardo Harris, 28 — driving under suspension license suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense
Brodus Bernard Gregg, 66 — window tinting or sunscreening, operating vehicle in violation of regulations, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, resisting arrest/oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process, trafficking in cocaine 400 grams or more, hold for Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office
Patricia Haley Cason Eubanks, 23 — financial transaction card fraud value $500 or less in a six-month period
Dominique Marie Sommese, 24 — hold for State Law Enforcement Division, contempt of municipal court shoplifting bench warrant, contempt of municipal court trespassing bench warrant, forgery value less than $10,000
Lasonya Teresa Howard, 35 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less
Gerald Lee McCarty, 60 — fraudulent check or stop payment greater than $1,000 enhancement six counts
Ishmael Rashaad Muhammad, 23 — burglary second degree, possession of weapons during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life
Linda Kaye Butler, 33 — family court bench warrant failure to appear and pay
Marion Henry Maher, 52 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less