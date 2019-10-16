Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Oct. 15, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

George Allen Lynch, 43 — domestic violence second degree

Joanie Delores Stone, 27 — trespassing/entry on another’s land for various purposes without permission

Christopher Allen McMillan, 30 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine general sessions court bench warrant, possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine affidavit of surrender

David Henry Malpass Jr., 30 — failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense, reckless driving

Gibbs Harden Dixon II, 45 — unlawful communication

Felix Ortiz Lorenzo, 44 — driving without a license third or subsequent offense

Ashley Nicole Carter, 35 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense

Cody James Williams, 24 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense

Alfonzo Junior Blocker Sr., 37 — contempt of family court by adult

Eric Nathaniel Wells, 34 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, burglary second degree

Antavius Butler, 25 — domestic violence third degree

Larry Brian Snipes, 46 — distribute, sell, manufacture or possession with intent to distribute of a controlled substance near a school bondsman off bond

Michael James Rice, 36 — contempt of magistrate’s court driving under suspension not for driving under the influence second offense bench warrant, contempt of magistrate’s court possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) first offense bench warrant, contempt of magistrate’s court domestic violence third degree bench warrant

Alphonso Junior Blocker Sr., 37 — giving false information to law enforcement, trafficking in heroin, morphine etc. 4 grams or more but less than 14 grams first offense, distribute, sell, manufacture, or possession with intent to distribute of a controlled substance near a school

Michael James Rice, 36 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrants, failure to comply

Chance Eugene Heath, 19 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety awaiting warrants

Brent Steven Downs, 55 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrants

Tory Deandre Lanham, 24 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety awaiting warrants

Marcus Darrell Woods, 33 — carjacking/take or attempt a vehicle from person by force without great bodily injury two counts

Jaquan Jarqueze Lanham, 24 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety warrant, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Laverne Timothy Robinson Sr., 27 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety warrant, family court bench warrant failure to pay

Johnathan Matthew Crane, 37 — family court bench warrant failure to pay two counts

Stevan Brooks Key, 32 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond, family court bench warrant failure to pay, shoplifting $2,000 or less bench warrant

Maqueal Troy Adams, 18 — criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt victim under 11 years of age

