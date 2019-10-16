These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Oct. 15, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
George Allen Lynch, 43 — domestic violence second degree
Joanie Delores Stone, 27 — trespassing/entry on another’s land for various purposes without permission
Christopher Allen McMillan, 30 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine general sessions court bench warrant, possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine affidavit of surrender
David Henry Malpass Jr., 30 — failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense, reckless driving
Gibbs Harden Dixon II, 45 — unlawful communication
Felix Ortiz Lorenzo, 44 — driving without a license third or subsequent offense
Ashley Nicole Carter, 35 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense
Cody James Williams, 24 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense
Alfonzo Junior Blocker Sr., 37 — contempt of family court by adult
Eric Nathaniel Wells, 34 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, burglary second degree
Antavius Butler, 25 — domestic violence third degree
Larry Brian Snipes, 46 — distribute, sell, manufacture or possession with intent to distribute of a controlled substance near a school bondsman off bond
Michael James Rice, 36 — contempt of magistrate’s court driving under suspension not for driving under the influence second offense bench warrant, contempt of magistrate’s court possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) first offense bench warrant, contempt of magistrate’s court domestic violence third degree bench warrant
Alphonso Junior Blocker Sr., 37 — giving false information to law enforcement, trafficking in heroin, morphine etc. 4 grams or more but less than 14 grams first offense, distribute, sell, manufacture, or possession with intent to distribute of a controlled substance near a school
Michael James Rice, 36 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrants, failure to comply
Chance Eugene Heath, 19 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety awaiting warrants
Brent Steven Downs, 55 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrants
Tory Deandre Lanham, 24 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety awaiting warrants
Marcus Darrell Woods, 33 — carjacking/take or attempt a vehicle from person by force without great bodily injury two counts
Jaquan Jarqueze Lanham, 24 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety warrant, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Laverne Timothy Robinson Sr., 27 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety warrant, family court bench warrant failure to pay
Johnathan Matthew Crane, 37 — family court bench warrant failure to pay two counts
Stevan Brooks Key, 32 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond, family court bench warrant failure to pay, shoplifting $2,000 or less bench warrant
Maqueal Troy Adams, 18 — criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt victim under 11 years of age