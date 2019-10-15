Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Oct. 14, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Rhonda Michelle Franklin, 35 — hold for Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Birmingham

Brianna Reyniqua Crawford, 25 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Erin Nicole Black, 31 — hold for Lexington County

Kendrae Demarques Davis, 25 — driving under suspension commitment, failure to return license plate commitment, failure to maintain proof of insurance commitment, driving under suspension commitment, uninsured motor vehicle commitment

Joseph Michael Knight, 30 — failure to pay bench warrant

Tina Marie Roton, 60 — shoplifting $2,000 or less general sessions court sentence

Larry Brian Snipes, 46 — family court bench warrant failure to pay

Terry Ray Taylor Jr., 30 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services, hold for Batesburg-Leesville Police Department

Stephanie Denise Williams, 46 — driving under suspension first offense bench warrant, operating or allowing operation of uninsured motor vehicle bench warrant

