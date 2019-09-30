These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Sept. 27-29, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Jose Eduardo Preza Espinosa, 19 — hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Eric Chad Pardue, 27 — failure to stop for blue light no injury or death first offense bondsman off bond
Rex Jason Corder, 52 — violation of terms of probation parole or other supervisory program, South Carolina Department of Corrections maxout date 10/1/19
Ezekiel Demarkco Boyd, 17 — grand larceny value $10,000 or more, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, unlawful carrying of pistol, kidnapping two counts, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less, burglary (after June 20, 1985) first degree, possess weapon during violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole, criminal sexual conduct first degree, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon, entry on another's land for various purposes without permission, unlawful entry into enclosed places bondsman off bond, malicious injury to tree, house, trespass upon real property, pointing and presenting firearms at a person bondsman off bond two counts, unlawful carrying of a pistol bondsman off bond, assault and battery first degree bondsman off bond two counts
Meshyla Whitehead, 27 — forgery value less than $2,000
Phillip Paul Goodyear, 45 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Angela Renee Beckwith, 54 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, striking fixtures on or adjacent to highway failure to report
Joseph LeForest Jones, 37 — hold for South Carolina Department of Corrections maxout date 11/3/29
Derek Matthew Roberson, 34 — hold for South Carolina Department of Corrections maxout date 9/26/37
Aaron William Roth, 30 — possession of 28g or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense
Dean Deon Gartrell, 41 — contempt of family court by adult (civil remedy only) four counts
Brandon Lee Smith, 29 — shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057) bondsman off bond, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Bradley Edward Calhoun, 28 — possession of 15 dosage units of MDMA or ecstasy first offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash second or subsequent offense
Lisha Marie Williams, 50 — violation of drug distribution law prohibited acts B penalties
Larry Wayne Chambers III, 29 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Chad Alan Moore, 48 — possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole, criminal sexual conduct first degree, burglary (after June 20, 1985) first degree, kidnapping
Katrina Latasha Hicks Moseley, 33 — failure to pay child support, abandonment of animals
Adam Lee Keen, 29 — use of vehicle without permission with intent to deprive
Brittany Nichole Winburn, 23 — public disorderly conduct
Mark Allen Thomas, 36 — public drunk
Adam Lee Keen, 29 — contempt of magistrate’s court breach of trust bench warrant, contempt of circuit court drug possession less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Tracey Lavee Johnson, 40 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, manufacture, distribute, etc. cocaine base second offense, possession of cocaine second offense
Christopher Teral Pray, 48 — assault and battery third degree
Scott Edwards May, 60 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Carl Shaw, 57 — transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Daniel Bryan Meaney Jr., 49 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense pending results
Tyler Whitten Stanley, 31 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense (blood alcohol level .26)
Timothy Daniel Allen, 56 — possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of a violent felony, sale or delivery of pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, unlawful carrying of a pistol, hold for North Myrtle Beach per the National Crime Information Center
Michael Clifford Mitchell, 45 — receiving stolen goods $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057), possession of a firearm or ammunition by person convicted of a violent felony, manufacture, distribute, etc. cocaine base first offense, unlawful carrying of a pistol
Brittany Nicole Maston, 29 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Adam Lee Keen, 29 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense affidavit of surrender
Ronald Jonathan Gary, 36 — operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense
Stephon George Bright, 29 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Frederick Griffin Jr., 26 — domestic violence third degree, contempt of municipal court driving under suspension, hold for Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office
Christopher Jerome Widener, 56 — manufacture, possess other substance in schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam
Terry Carllain Cadden, 37 — manufacture meth first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense
Timothy Andrew Heath, 23 — contempt of court watercraft/titling or watercraft chapter violation bench warrant
Michael Charles Moseley, 32 — assault and battery third degree
Breeona Allante Smith, 26 — shoplifting $2,000 or less, contempt of magistrate’s court fraudulent check bench warrant
Judith Kathleen Quarles, 25 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Shawn Russell Carver II, 26 — criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree commit/attempt to commit lewd act
Al McKeon Watson, 35 — family court bench warrant failure to pay
Gerald Wayne Manning Jr., 22 — breach of peace non-aggravated in nature
Elizabeth Carter Costigan, 30 — contempt of drug court
Curtis Lamar Tillman, 52 — hold for ESCO per the National Crime Information Center
Ronnie Craig Charnock, 44 — driving under suspension license suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, public disorderly conduct, habitual traffic offenders driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
Anthony Clifton Owens, 38 — manufacture, possess other substance in schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam
Quinn Octavious Aiken, 28 — giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, failure to comply with lawful direction of police, fireman or crossing guard, public disorderly conduct, malicious injury to animals, personal property $2,000, domestic violence second degree, unlawful carrying of a pistol
Bryson Dane Dewitt, 30 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense (blood alcohol 0.2), open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Omega Renee Burns, 48 — breach of trust obtaining property under false tokens 16 counts
Candice Nicole Vickers, 35 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Shannon Michelle Snyder, 44 — domestic violence third degree
Colby Tyler Reed, 26 — sale or delivery of pistol to and possession by certain person unlawfully, possession of cocaine third offense, unlawful carrying of a pistol
Corbin Lee Griffith, 22 — driving under the influence refused test
Darryl Overn Brooks Jr., 31 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Jerry Edwin Dupeire, 64 — violation of city ordinance (use state code if possible) disorderly conduct, failure to return driver’s license after notice of suspension, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense
Larry Christopher Ways, 29 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense refused test
Tyler Lee Logue, 20 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Devron Markiest McKevie, 29 — contempt driving under suspension first offense license not suspended for DUI