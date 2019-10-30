These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Oct. 29, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Nathan Scott Turner, 30 — failure to comply bench warrant
Dion Marcus Cook Sr., 53 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense
Darrick Ray Cooper, 47 — assault and battery third degree, malicious injury to tree or house/trespass upon real property
Kendria Kenovia Workman, 20 — use of a vehicle without permission general sessions court bench warrant
Swiss Tyrone Council, 29 — federally chartered or insured financial institution crime, forgery value less than $10,000 four counts
Tyreed Josiah Tinker, 18 — public disorderly conduct
Gary Wallace Sanders, 59 — public disorderly conduct
Shikem Saiquan Wright, 21 — pointing and presenting firearms at a person, domestic violence second degree
Kelvin Derard Mims, 49 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, failure to return license plate and registration upon loss of insurance
Radrick Latron Outing, 31 — providing false information bench warrant, assault and battery third degree bench warrant two counts, contempt of municipal court, assault and battery third degree bondsman off bond two counts, unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian bondsman off bond, giving false information to law enforcement bondsman off bond, possession of narcotics in Schedule I (B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense
Dorothy Rene Lantz, 61 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Dillon Rayce Allen, 27 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less enhancement bondsman off bond, shoplifting value $2,000 or less two counts
Gregory Collin Scott, 30 — safecracking, possession or making implements capable of being used in a crime
John Frank Scott, 53 — safecracking