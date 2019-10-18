These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Oct. 17, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Kyle Drew Kitchens, 21 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense
Joseph Edward Davis, 27 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
William Arthur Green Jr., 30 — reckless driving, grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, kidnapping, malicious injury to animals, personal property injury value $2,000
Travis Campbell, 40 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, failure to appear and pay bench warrant two counts
Ruth Maria Hernandez, 40 — breach of trust obtaining property under false tokens
Laverne Timothy Robinson Sr., 27 — possession of ammunition or firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony bondsman off bond
Jason Matthew O’Neal, 46 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Ronnie Craig Charnock, 44 — driving under suspension third or subsequent offense, public disorderly conduct
Tonya Evette Rucker,23 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense
William Dallas Franks, 45 — public disorderly conduct
Jonathan Mohammed Alshehry, 18 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond affidavit of surrender, contempt of municipal court shoplifting
Marquise Dayshawn Freeman, 21 — possession of a controlled substance schedule I to V second offense bondsman off bond
Charles Bernard Scrivens, 46 — attempted murder
Demetro Deon Bush, 37 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Alexander Joseph Jones, 32 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense
Benjamin Allen Hutto, 31 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Kristopher Caine Sheppard, 17 — malicious injury to animals, personal property injury value $2,000