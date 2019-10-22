Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Oct. 21, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Sheronda Dionne Fuller, 43 — malicious injury to animals, personal property injury value $2,000, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Khayri Khalil Talib, 29 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense

Perry Chandler Parker, 18 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash

Francis Benjamin Lyon Jr., 45 — malicious injury to animals, personal property

Shaquanda Shantay Washington, 27 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense

Scott Allen Dabbs, 33 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent

Kimberly Anne Charleswell, 25 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less two counts

Henry Martin Gunnells Jr., 40 — burglary/safecracking general sessions court bench warrant

Craig Allen Redd, 26 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

James Franklin Baker, 27 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Jerry William Hall Jr., 24 — detainer hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services

Carlton Maurice Dicks, 49 — hold for Saluda County

Noland Marqueal McKie Sr., 40 — contempt family court by adult civil remedy only

Barbara Jean Caledron, 48 — domestic violence third degree bench warrant sealed sentence, assault and battery third degree bench warrant sealed sentence, domestic violence third degree bondsman off bond affidavit of surrender, assault and battery third degree bondsman off bond affidavit of surrender, domestic violence third degree, assault and battery third degree

Carlton Maurice Dicks, 49 — attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life

Phillip Herbert Washington, 45 — hold for Orangeburg Public Safety, family court bench warrant

Matthew Adams Blackwell, 30 — driving under suspension license suspended for driving under the influence first offense, driving under the influence less than .10 second offense

Cody Lee Patterson, 30 — contempt of family court by adult civil remedy only

Kaitlyn Connolly, 22 — shoplifting first offense

Johnnie Mae Mealing, 50 — assault and battery third degree, public disorderly conduct

