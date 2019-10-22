These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Oct. 21, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Sheronda Dionne Fuller, 43 — malicious injury to animals, personal property injury value $2,000, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Khayri Khalil Talib, 29 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense
Perry Chandler Parker, 18 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash
Francis Benjamin Lyon Jr., 45 — malicious injury to animals, personal property
Shaquanda Shantay Washington, 27 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense
Scott Allen Dabbs, 33 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent
Kimberly Anne Charleswell, 25 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less two counts
Henry Martin Gunnells Jr., 40 — burglary/safecracking general sessions court bench warrant
Craig Allen Redd, 26 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
James Franklin Baker, 27 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Jerry William Hall Jr., 24 — detainer hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services
Carlton Maurice Dicks, 49 — hold for Saluda County
Noland Marqueal McKie Sr., 40 — contempt family court by adult civil remedy only
Barbara Jean Caledron, 48 — domestic violence third degree bench warrant sealed sentence, assault and battery third degree bench warrant sealed sentence, domestic violence third degree bondsman off bond affidavit of surrender, assault and battery third degree bondsman off bond affidavit of surrender, domestic violence third degree, assault and battery third degree
Carlton Maurice Dicks, 49 — attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life
Phillip Herbert Washington, 45 — hold for Orangeburg Public Safety, family court bench warrant
Matthew Adams Blackwell, 30 — driving under suspension license suspended for driving under the influence first offense, driving under the influence less than .10 second offense
Cody Lee Patterson, 30 — contempt of family court by adult civil remedy only
Kaitlyn Connolly, 22 — shoplifting first offense
Johnnie Mae Mealing, 50 — assault and battery third degree, public disorderly conduct