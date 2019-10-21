These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Oct. 18-20, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Marquise Dayshawn Freeman, 22 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Chad Derek Smith, 47 — possession of 29 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, manufacture, possession of schedule IV drugs except flunitrazepam with intent to distribute, possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Danny Lamar Young Jr., 38 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
John Michael Williams, 35 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Darrell Miller, 50 — assault and battery first degree, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, kidnapping
Sandy Delena Gaskins, 40 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program two counts
Stanley Survell Rolland Sr., 50 — family court bench warrant failure to appear and pay
Jonathan Glenn Smith, 26 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, habitual traffic offenders driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
Destiny Marie Hadden, 24 — hold per Judge Clyburn-Pope for general sessions court paperwork three counts
Carlton Jiffon Burns, 31 — receiving or selling vehicle with falsified VIN number general sessions bench warrant, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle general sessions bench warrant, receiving stolen goods $2,000 or less general sessions bench warrant, altering, forging or counterfeiting certificate of title, registration card general sessions bench warrant
Sandra Lee Wood, 53 — grand larceny more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 general sessions court bench warrant
Troy Hadden Harley, 54 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle, chop shop buy, dispose, sell etc. vehicle of part with tampered ID number, violation of drug distribution law prohibited acts B, penalties, possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V second or subsequent offense
Isaac Curry Jr., 38 — manufacture, distribute, possess narcotic drugs in schedule I (B) & (C) LSD and schedule II first offense
Todd Lee Clayton, 49 — disorderly conduct/gross intoxication
Brittney Cherise Gabriel, 31 — public disorderly conduct
Stacy Savalas Valentine, 38 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, contempt of family court by adult bench warrant
Jamarcus Rashun Carrington, 26 — assault and battery third degree
Jerome Samuel Garrett, 34 — contempt of family court by adult bench warrant, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, giving false information to law enforcement
Lakeshia Rene Spann, 36 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana
Bree Nicole Christman, 29 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Louis Lee Roccia, 49 — burglary (after June 20, 1985) third degree first offense, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, trafficking in heroin, morphine 4 grams or more but less than 14 grams first offense
James Ricky Dyches, 38 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense, family court bench warrant failure to pay three counts
Jerry William Hall Jr., 24 — trafficking in heroin, morphine, etc., 4 gram or more but less than 14 grams first offense
Kaylia Lashawnda Isaac, 33 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Cindy Michelle Beard, 27 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Dominique Marie Sommese, 24 — shoplifting $2,000 or less bondsman off bond, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request bondsman off bond
Shawna Lynn Norris, 34 — shoplifting $2,000 or less, contraband, furnish or possess county or municipal prisons
Catrina Elaine Anderson, 36 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
Neal Evan Turner, 31 — family court bench warrant failure to pay
William Abener, 69 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense
Robert Louis Coney Jr., 47 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
James Clarence Milledge Jr., 51 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense
Francis Benjamin Lyon Jr., 45 — assault and battery first degree, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole, impersonating a law enforcement officer
Sandra Lee Wood, 53 — hold for Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office
Devin Wykie Williams, 30 — grand larceny $10,000 or more, kidnapping, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
Melanie Riddle, 25 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrants
Patrick Ryan Dyches, 22 — shoplifting $2,000 or less, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Calvin Quinn Johnson, 31 — malicious injury to animals, personal property $2,000 or less
Chad Alex Cournoyer, 50 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrants