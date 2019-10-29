Stock Photo - Police Bookings
These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Oct. 25-28, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

DeAngelo Antwaun Scott, 27 — cruel work, abandonment etc. of animals when not torture first offense

Trevon Shiheem Green, 19 — manufacture, distribute or possess narcotic drugs in Schedule I(b) and (c), LSD and Schedule II first offense

Taylor Lauren Pender, 24 — public disorderly conduct

Buddy David Gunter, 25 — possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base second offense, violation drug distribution law, prohibited Acts B, penalties

Robert Dennis Dixon, 28 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Robert Michael Hill, 68 — transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken, driving under the influence greater than .10 but less than .16 first offense

Christopher Eugene Blitchington, 48 — contempt of municipal court reckless driving bench warrant, contempt of circuit court fail to stop for blue light general sessions court bench warrant, contempt of circuit court grand larceny general sessions court bench warrant, contempt of circuit court hit and run general sessions court bench warrant two counts, contempt of circuit court stolen vehicle general sessions court bench warrant, hold for South Carolina Department of Corrections max out date 11/01/2019

Jeffery Desjuan Thomas, 31 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense

Christopher Adin Richardson, 40 — contempt of family court by adult civil remedy only, hold for South Carolina Department of Corrections max out date 11/01/2019

Regina Denise Nalley Cudd, 48 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense, possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense

Jasmine Nicole Hanna, 21 — assault and battery third degree

Joshua Clint Mace Jr., 26 — possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of violent felony two counts, receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle 

Trebor David Cockrell, 34 — public disorderly conduct

Courtney LeTrece Holmes, 31 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Bryce Alex Chriswell, 21 — attempted murder

Javier Arellano Villegas, 45 — uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, driving without a license first offense, hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Willie Edward Terry, 63 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Ronnie Calvin Key, 35 — public disorderly conduct

Walt Eugene Cook Jr., 24 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Tiberius Lavon Poole, 22 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, public disorderly conduct, habitual traffic offenders driving under suspension as per habitual traffic offender status

Larry Lamar Redd, 54 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense

Rober Lee Walker Jr., 49 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense

William Alberto Berry, 29 — possession of weapon during a violent crime if not also sentence to life without parole, attempted murder

Jennifer Nichole McDonald, 25 — trafficking in meth or cocaine base 10g or more but less than 28g

Thomas Howard Hamlet, 51 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Priscilla Ann Riley, 44 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services – Edgefield County, shoplifting value $2,000 or less (Enhancement per 16-01-0057) bondsman off bond affidavit 

Swiss Tyrone Council, 29 — burglary (non-violent) second degree two counts, attempted murder, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon, possession of weapon during violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole, unlawful carrying of pistol

Robert Lee Hamm Jr., 60 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, violation of city ordinance public drunk

Laura Lea Bowden, 51 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request 

Andrew James Allison, 46 — contempt of family court by adult (civil remedy only)

Cody DeWayne Phelps, 18 — public disorderly conduct

Jodie Nichole Harvey, 19 — public disorderly conduct

Roosevelt Sam Corbitt III, 56 — assault and battery first degree

Christopher Lee Basnight, 36 — possession of 28g or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense, sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawfully

Mary Bridget Brooks, 23 — possession of narcotics in Schedule I(b), (c), LSD and Schedule II first offense

Jacob Allen Yaun, 28 — speeding more than 25 mph over the speed limit, driving under suspension license suspended for DUI first offense, use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, unlawful operation of unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle, hold for South Carolina Highway Patrol

Charles Francis Mills, 55 — driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI second offense

Jamie Robert Jones, 39 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less (Enhancement per 16-1-57)

Chris Gruber Jr., 50 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Nicholas Tramard Glover, 33 — unlawful carrying of pistol general sessions court bench warrant, manufacture, possession of other substances in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam general sessions court bench warrant, hold for Saluda County Sheriff's Office

Malachia Breanna Johnson, 20 — assault and battery third degree

Nicholas Tramard Glover, 33 — unlawful carrying of pistol bondsman off bond affidavit of surrender, manufacture, possession of other substances in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam

Steven Lamar Armstrong, 26 — domestic violence third degree, violation of city ordinance false information to police

Randy Ned Skillman, 27 — family court bench warrant failure to appear/pay

Megan Elizabeth Palmer, 31 — hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident

Jorge Espinoza, 17 — criminal sexual conduct with minor or attempt victim 11 to 14 years of age

Modesty Shadell Lowry, 18 — public disorderly conduct, violation of city ordinance

Caleb Lee Snipes, 21 — hold for South Carolina Department of Corrections youthful offender release

Jarvus Markie Kennedy, 45 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Christian Matthew Dixon, 41 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrants

Brian Christopher Bibbs, 31 — criminal domestic violence second offense within 10 years

Christopher Micheal Geter Jr., 22 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, contempt of magistrate's court uninsured motor vehicle fee violation bench warrant

James Guinyerd Jackson Jr., 24 — hold for general sessions court paperwork

Heather Dawn Morrissey, 43 — hold for general sessions court paperwork

Yanira Yesenia Oldaker, 35 — hold for general sessions court paperwork

Antwon Sampson Williams, 41 — giving false information to law enforcement

Alex Ashley Gorham, 34 — contempt of family court by adult bench warrant

Tonya Michelle Reed, 45 — trafficking in meth or cocaine base 400g or more felony 25 years to 30 years

Steven Travis McKinnon, 39 — fraudulent check or stop payment $500 or less first offense

Kit Crosson Gunter, 33 — hold for Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Georgia, detainer hold

Thomas Greer McMillan, 47 — trafficking in meth or cocaine base 400g or more felony 25 years to 30 years

Anthony Elliot Canada, 28 — breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps where fuel, lubricants stored four counts, unlawfully storing, keeping, possessing machine gun or sawed-off shotgun or rifle, grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

Richard Lee Myers Jr., 28 — contempt of family court by adult bench warrant

Dwayne Javelle Burgess, 32 — breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps where fuel, lubricants stored four counts, unlawfully storing, keeping, possessing machine gun or sawed-off shotgun or rifle, grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

Jack Benjamin Holt IV, 30 — hold for Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Georgia, detainer hold

