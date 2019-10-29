These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Oct. 25-28, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
DeAngelo Antwaun Scott, 27 — cruel work, abandonment etc. of animals when not torture first offense
Trevon Shiheem Green, 19 — manufacture, distribute or possess narcotic drugs in Schedule I(b) and (c), LSD and Schedule II first offense
Taylor Lauren Pender, 24 — public disorderly conduct
Buddy David Gunter, 25 — possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base second offense, violation drug distribution law, prohibited Acts B, penalties
Robert Dennis Dixon, 28 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Robert Michael Hill, 68 — transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken, driving under the influence greater than .10 but less than .16 first offense
Christopher Eugene Blitchington, 48 — contempt of municipal court reckless driving bench warrant, contempt of circuit court fail to stop for blue light general sessions court bench warrant, contempt of circuit court grand larceny general sessions court bench warrant, contempt of circuit court hit and run general sessions court bench warrant two counts, contempt of circuit court stolen vehicle general sessions court bench warrant, hold for South Carolina Department of Corrections max out date 11/01/2019
Jeffery Desjuan Thomas, 31 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Christopher Adin Richardson, 40 — contempt of family court by adult civil remedy only, hold for South Carolina Department of Corrections max out date 11/01/2019
Regina Denise Nalley Cudd, 48 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense, possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense
Jasmine Nicole Hanna, 21 — assault and battery third degree
Joshua Clint Mace Jr., 26 — possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of violent felony two counts, receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle
Trebor David Cockrell, 34 — public disorderly conduct
Courtney LeTrece Holmes, 31 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Bryce Alex Chriswell, 21 — attempted murder
Javier Arellano Villegas, 45 — uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, driving without a license first offense, hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Willie Edward Terry, 63 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Ronnie Calvin Key, 35 — public disorderly conduct
Walt Eugene Cook Jr., 24 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Tiberius Lavon Poole, 22 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, public disorderly conduct, habitual traffic offenders driving under suspension as per habitual traffic offender status
Larry Lamar Redd, 54 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense
Rober Lee Walker Jr., 49 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense
William Alberto Berry, 29 — possession of weapon during a violent crime if not also sentence to life without parole, attempted murder
Jennifer Nichole McDonald, 25 — trafficking in meth or cocaine base 10g or more but less than 28g
Thomas Howard Hamlet, 51 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Priscilla Ann Riley, 44 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services – Edgefield County, shoplifting value $2,000 or less (Enhancement per 16-01-0057) bondsman off bond affidavit
Swiss Tyrone Council, 29 — burglary (non-violent) second degree two counts, attempted murder, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon, possession of weapon during violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole, unlawful carrying of pistol
Robert Lee Hamm Jr., 60 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, violation of city ordinance public drunk
Laura Lea Bowden, 51 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Andrew James Allison, 46 — contempt of family court by adult (civil remedy only)
Cody DeWayne Phelps, 18 — public disorderly conduct
Jodie Nichole Harvey, 19 — public disorderly conduct
Roosevelt Sam Corbitt III, 56 — assault and battery first degree
Christopher Lee Basnight, 36 — possession of 28g or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense, sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawfully
Mary Bridget Brooks, 23 — possession of narcotics in Schedule I(b), (c), LSD and Schedule II first offense
Jacob Allen Yaun, 28 — speeding more than 25 mph over the speed limit, driving under suspension license suspended for DUI first offense, use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, unlawful operation of unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle, hold for South Carolina Highway Patrol
Charles Francis Mills, 55 — driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI second offense
Jamie Robert Jones, 39 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less (Enhancement per 16-1-57)
Chris Gruber Jr., 50 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Nicholas Tramard Glover, 33 — unlawful carrying of pistol general sessions court bench warrant, manufacture, possession of other substances in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam general sessions court bench warrant, hold for Saluda County Sheriff's Office
Malachia Breanna Johnson, 20 — assault and battery third degree
Nicholas Tramard Glover, 33 — unlawful carrying of pistol bondsman off bond affidavit of surrender, manufacture, possession of other substances in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam
Steven Lamar Armstrong, 26 — domestic violence third degree, violation of city ordinance false information to police
Randy Ned Skillman, 27 — family court bench warrant failure to appear/pay
Megan Elizabeth Palmer, 31 — hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident
Jorge Espinoza, 17 — criminal sexual conduct with minor or attempt victim 11 to 14 years of age
Modesty Shadell Lowry, 18 — public disorderly conduct, violation of city ordinance
Caleb Lee Snipes, 21 — hold for South Carolina Department of Corrections youthful offender release
Jarvus Markie Kennedy, 45 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Christian Matthew Dixon, 41 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrants
Brian Christopher Bibbs, 31 — criminal domestic violence second offense within 10 years
Christopher Micheal Geter Jr., 22 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, contempt of magistrate's court uninsured motor vehicle fee violation bench warrant
James Guinyerd Jackson Jr., 24 — hold for general sessions court paperwork
Heather Dawn Morrissey, 43 — hold for general sessions court paperwork
Yanira Yesenia Oldaker, 35 — hold for general sessions court paperwork
Antwon Sampson Williams, 41 — giving false information to law enforcement
Alex Ashley Gorham, 34 — contempt of family court by adult bench warrant
Tonya Michelle Reed, 45 — trafficking in meth or cocaine base 400g or more felony 25 years to 30 years
Steven Travis McKinnon, 39 — fraudulent check or stop payment $500 or less first offense
Kit Crosson Gunter, 33 — hold for Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Georgia, detainer hold
Thomas Greer McMillan, 47 — trafficking in meth or cocaine base 400g or more felony 25 years to 30 years
Anthony Elliot Canada, 28 — breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps where fuel, lubricants stored four counts, unlawfully storing, keeping, possessing machine gun or sawed-off shotgun or rifle, grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Richard Lee Myers Jr., 28 — contempt of family court by adult bench warrant
Dwayne Javelle Burgess, 32 — breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps where fuel, lubricants stored four counts, unlawfully storing, keeping, possessing machine gun or sawed-off shotgun or rifle, grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Jack Benjamin Holt IV, 30 — hold for Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Georgia, detainer hold