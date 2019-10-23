These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Oct. 22, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Tyrone Price, 45 — domestic violence third degree
Jose Manuel Serrano, 30 — hold for South Carolina Highway Patrol, driving under suspension license suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Jose Lemus Ochoa, 45 — domestic violence third degree, hold for Immigration Customs Enforcement
Michael Anthony Smith, 28 — contempt of municipal court disorderly conduct bench warrant
David Thomas Blanken Sr., 54 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Abby Lauren Lowe, 31 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less commitment, shoplifting value $2,000 or less bench warrant
Tamika Danielle Bailey, 28 — child endangerment/committing certain vehicular offenses with a minor two counts, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Craig Allen Redd, 26 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense bondsman off bond, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program bondsman off bond, failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense bondsman off bond, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle
Donny Joe Grammar, 23 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Jerry Hibert Bennett, 21 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety
James Orval Grigg, 24 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Raymond Joseph Evangelista, 43 — detainer hold for Dallas County Sheriff’s Department
Keith Allan Shackleford, 41 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Neal Evan Turner, 31 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense
Chyvas Lekie Joyner, 18 — armed robbery/robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon general sessions court commitment
Spencer Leland Ramage, 29 — hold for Centerra SRS
Thomas Christos Zirps, 60 — unlawful communication
Mark Alan Richards, 42 — hold for Clinton County, Iowa