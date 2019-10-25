These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Oct. 24, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Dillon Laverne Hutto, 25 — public disorderly conduct, malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less two counts, oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process
Kyllion Thomas Harris, 30 — violation of city ordinance disobeying a lawful order
Taezia Kiana Mack, 22 — public disorderly conduct
Dennis Micale Summerlin, 20 — public disorderly conduct
Nicholas Gantt Shaw, 25 — assault and battery third degree
Maurice Tashawn Dunbar, 22 — nonstudent interfering, disrupting or disturbing schools
DeAndre Antoni Olds, 26 — hold for Columbia Police Department
Christopher Augustus Key, 49 — sex offender registry violation, fail to register first offense
Jeremiah David McFalls, 40 — domestic violence third degree
Matthew Corbitt Williams, 22 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle
Edward Sebastian Oglesby, 57 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Frederick Brandon Smith, 36 — driving without a license first offense, hit and run duties of driver involved in accident with minor personal injury
Steven Roy Shirley, 55 — bench warrant receiving stolen goods $2,000 or less
Brian Carl Lackey, 56 — bench warrant county/property nuisance unfit dwelling
Chad Alex Cournoyer, 50 — driving without a license first offense
Anthony Scott Deese, 44 — driving under the influence less than .10 second offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Naecolbi Dionte Crumley, 34 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant
Kevin Eugene Bason Jr., 42 — public disorderly conduct, violation of city ordinance solicitation without a license
Charles Eugene Weathersbee, 36 — robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon
Austen Charles Alexander, 24 — possession of 28g or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense