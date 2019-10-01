These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Sept. 30, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Tyler Lee Logue, 20 — hold for South Carolina Department of Corrections admin hold
Michael Edward Dyer, 39 — assault and battery third degree
Mallory Smith Barber, 31 — possession of narcotics in Schedule I (b), (c), LSD and schedule II first offense, possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense two counts
Christopher Ernell Washington, 30 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense, hold for South Carolina Department of Natural Resources
Joseph Dustin Hamilton, 39 — simple possession of marijuana
Jaquan Avant Guzman, 22 — giving false information to law enforcement commitment
Willie James Harrison, Jr., 48 — family court violating order sentenced
Avery Sentel Vanlue, 35 — contempt of municipal court shoplifting $2,000 or less bench warrant
Pete Martin Christopher Riley, 36 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less, entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Vanessa Renee Boyles, 25 — hold for Hampton County Sheriff's Office detainer hold, hold for Jasper County Sheriff's Office detainer hold
Jeremy Chad Byrd, 33 — hold for probation per general sessions court judge
David Lee Christian, 46 — hold for general sessions court
Catherine Megan Munoz, 41 — malicious injury willful injury to courthouse or jail general sessions court sentenced
Michael Yates Brown, 40 — hold for Richmond County Sheriff's Office detainer hold
Byron Jermaine Dicks, 35 — family court bench warrant failure to appear/pay
Trevor Levone Davis, 29 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine
Carrie Rachel Mullet, 21 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Nicholas Craig, 38 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
John Leo Bellamy, 46 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Willie Allen, 51 — public disorderly conduct