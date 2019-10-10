These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Oct. 9, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Andrew James Beard, 30 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, malicious injury to animals, personal property injury value $2,000 or less
Jalen Rashaad Moore, 19 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less
Desmond Lashawn Curry, 19 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less
Trebor David Cockrell, 34 — violation of a city ordinance destruction of city property, entry on another’s land for various purposes without permission
Jennifer Lee Ramirez, 38 — family court violating an order sentence
Derrieon Andriez Barnes, 21 — failure to comply with lawful direction of police
Sabrina Marie Widener, 21 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Marlon James Ervin, 26 — family court bench warrant failure to pay
William Ray Grice Jr., 25 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Timothy Shane Baughman Jr., 28 — nonregistered vehicle/failure to register or false statement, reckless driving, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense, hold for Georgia Probation and Parole
Joey Dewayne Smith Jr., 36 — hold for South Carolina Highway Patrol