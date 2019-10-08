Stock Photo - Police Bookings
These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Oct. 7, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Wynyard Jenkins, 62 — shoplifting value $2,00 or less

Jose Luis Sayagua Juarez, 25 — hold for Immigration Customs Enforcement

Devon Hakeem McNeil, 29 — open container of beer/wine in motor vehicle, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell etc. paraphernalia

Victor Gene Snipes, 54 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety

Kyle Jeffrey Sides, 24 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

James Chester Hall, 50 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less

Jamie Christopher Genova, 27 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value more than $2,000

Theresa Gay Newman, 54 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Jermaine George Oakman, 32 — violation of a city ordinance false information to police

Ronnell Kitchings Jr., 29 — leaving the scene of an accident involving an unattended vehicle

Brandon Keith Enlow, 33 — contempt of family court by adult civil remedy only two counts

Robert Lamont Samuels, 32 — murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole

Kevin Eugene Bason Jr., 42 — public disorderly conduct

Donnie Austin Dooley, 25 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense

Daimein Akeria Stanback, 36 — hold for North Carolina Department of Public Safety/probation and parole

