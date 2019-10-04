These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Oct. 3, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Daytron Rashad Merriweather, 27 — possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams of hash first offense
Shelsea Ramone Williams Jr., 20 — possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams of hash first offense, violation of city ordinance unlawful carrying of weapon
Katrina Laqueisha Sapp, 27 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense, assault and battery third degree
Gregory Dewayne Williams, 48 — driving under suspension license suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, habitual traffic offenders driving under suspension as per habitual traffic offender status, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Rudolph Edward Myers, 49 — speeding more than 25 miles per hour over the speed limit (74/45), driving without a license first offense
Jamie Napolean Cochran, 47 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Jamie Maxine Lower, 37 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Amanda Danielle Stephens, 31 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Cole Anthony Lewis, 29 — domestic violence third degree
Bridget Brooks, 23 — larceny/stealing dogs, breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $10,000 or more
John Butler Garrett, 51 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Steven Maurice Burton II, 48 — contempt of family court by adult (civil remedy only)
Justin LaTroye Hanks, 23 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, violation of city ordinance carrying concealed weapon, manufacture, possess other substance in Schedule I, II or III, flunitrazepam or analogous, reckless driving
Asia Chantel Bates, 19 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, malicious injury to tree, house, trespass upon real property, injury
Keith Nathaniel Sharpe, 18 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety, receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less
James Michael Jacobs, 50 — hold for Aiken County Detention Center
Lorenzo Mitchell Jr., 32 — general sessions court bench warrant robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon
Wilson Bartlett Bryce II, 53 — magistrate court bench warrant driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
James Michael Jacobs, 50 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Martin William Duncan Sr., 64 — sexual exploitation of a minor third degree general sessions court commitment
Patric LeGrande Carswell, 31 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office