These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Oct. 23, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Rickey Stevenson, 54 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Scott Denver Stills, 50 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Randy Johnson, 51 — assault and battery third degree
Christopher Dwayne Odom, 27 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base third or subsequent offense, violation of drug distribution law prohibited acts B penalties, possession of narcotics in schedule I (b), (c), LSD and schedule II third or subsequent offense
Andrea Shea Lowe, 36 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base second offense, violation of drug distribution law prohibited acts b penalties, possession of narcotics in schedule I (b), (c), LSD and schedule II second offense
Travis John Wheat, 47 — contempt of magistrates court
Alex Carlton Bittner, 21 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrant
Mark Alan Richards, 42 — contributing to the delinquency of a minor bondsman off bond
Anthony Jarmall Thomas, 47 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, family court bench warrant failure to pay
Deontra Elbert Scruggs, 28 — sex offender registry violation failure to register first offense
Abby Lauren Lowe, 31 — hold for Aiken County detention center warrant
Emily Hope Livengood, 20 — hold for Aiken County detention center warrant
Maranda Lee Kelley, 32 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Reggie Tyrell Jones, 20 — non-student interfering, disrupting or disturbing schools
Demetria Renee Crawford, 28 — unlawful conduct toward a child
Deontra Elbert Scruggs, 28 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Jeremiah David McFalls, 40 — contempt of family court by adult bench warrant
Brannon Dewayne Arthur, 22 — domestic violence second degree
Brandon Ramey Ramey, 31 — violation of a city ordinance keeping a vicious dog, violation of city ordinance dog at large
Constance Octavia Edwards, 29 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Stephen Craig Thomasson, 54 — driving under the influence alcohol/substance
Andrew Bernadette Lazzaro, 60 — public disorderly conduct
Dante Marquise Rhodes, 21 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant