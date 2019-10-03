These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Oct. 1-2, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Styron McKie, 44 — family court bench warrant failure to pay two counts
Sierra Marquetta Richardson, 25 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less two counts
Byron Jermain Dicks, 35 — hold for Lexington County
Charlene Michelle Harshaw, 27 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less
Robert Allen Trotter, 30 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Sunny Lade, 47 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Adrian Lowe, 19 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond, contempt of municipal court shoplifting bench warrant
Jeremy David Heyward, 41 — hold for Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Jesse Roland Shackelford, 49 — assault and battery third degree
Russell Lewis Walker, 45 — unlawful communication (after 7/20/01)
Kathy Elizabeth Finkenbinder, 59 — theft of electric current first offense
Tommy Lee Travelstead, 39 — family court bench warrant failure to appear and pay
Sean David Dudley, 32 — hit and run of attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident, property general sessions court sentenced, driving under suspension license suspended for DUI second offense general sessions court sentenced
Demetrius Burchell Williams, 34 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant
John Michael Hartless Jr., 30 — family court bench warrant failure to pay
Tybaiys Demarcus Key, 19 — failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrant, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Whit Lamar Hall, 38 — malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property, injury, hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrants, bench warrant shoplifting second offense
Kevin Ray Winburn, 45 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrant
Richard Mychal Carter, 33 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Alex Ortiz, 20 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety warrant
Ever Amaya Bautista, 39 — domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement Law Enforcement Support Center
Christopher Allan Troupe Jr., 27 — domestic violence third degree
Solomon Lawrence Joiner, 40 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
Paul Joseph Fields, 30 — malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000
David Henry Malpass Jr., 30 — speeding more than 25 miles per hour over the speed limit, possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense two counts
Phillip Nicholas Freeman, 40 — contempt of family court by adult (civil remedy only)
Ronnie Bernard Labord, 41 — contempt of municipal court provide false information to public safety officer
Tyrone Dupree Jr., 21 — manufacture, possess other substance in Schedule I, II or III or flunitrazepam or analogous
Xavier Lee Lemon, 24 — domestic violence third degree
Charles Graham, 50 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, bench warrant failure to pay
Terry Recardo East, 41 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program two counts
Jeremiah Reddish, 26 — contempt of family court by adult (civil remedy only), failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death second or subsequent offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, hold for South Carolina Highway Patrol
Rita Shevette Davis, 54 — manufacture, possess or distribute narcotic drugs in Schedule I (b) and (c), LSD and Schedule II first offense
Daphne Jean Bruecks, 41 — contempt of family court by adult (civil remedy only)
Ronnie Norman Bynes, 50 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrants counterfeit goods
Johnny Ray Campbell, 54 — hold for post-conviction relief hearing maxout date 4/29/2022
William Herbert McCladdie, 50 — hold for post-conviction relief hearing maxout date 11/1/2027
Harold Bennon Cartwright III, 54 — hold for post-conviction relief hearing maxout date 8/1/2041
Shaquavia Danielle Cave, 25 — shoplifting $1,000 or less, breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less
Michael Cornell Hill, 54 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense commitment
Andres Cao Jr., 23 — contributing to the delinquency of a minor, criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt victim under 16 years of age, criminal sexual conduct with minor third degree commit/attempt lewd act
Randall Eugene Morris Jr., 45 — hold
James Arnett Gant, 52 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Holley Nichole Phillips, 39 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057), hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrant
Christopher Johnson, 40 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Heather Maureen Galloway, 35 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrants