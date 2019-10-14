These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Oct. 11-13, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Ronald Charlnest Hunter, 39 — assault/attempted murder, burglary (after June 20, 1985) third degree first offense
Corey Andrew Poston, 23 — grand larceny more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Quentin Maurice Kearse, 34 — shoplifting $2,000 or less, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Joseph Clark Richardson, 26 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Jamin Eric Johnson, 24 — assault/attempted murder three counts, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole
William Terry McGee Sr., 61 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense
Lester Jackson Padgett Jr., 61 — public disorderly conduct
Bobby Lee McCullough, 56 — trespass after notice
Brian Philip Holcombe, 58 — disorderly conduct, resisting arrest
Jeremy Carlton Smith Sr., 46 — domestic violence first degree
Miguel Angel Casas Gomez, 34 — hold for immigrations, no driver’s license, driving under the influence of alcohol/substance, possession of cocaine first offense, possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense two counts
Paul Chandler, 53 — simple possession of crack, driving under unlawful alcohol concentration
Brittney Cherise Gabriel, 31 — disorderly conduct/profanity
Teresa Lynn Ramsey, 46 — telephone/use of 911 number unlawfully
Christopher Shaun Drayton, 41 — driving under the influence of alcohol/substance
Julia Alexandria Williamson, 25 — failure to comply with order of public safety officer bench warrant
Miguel Kim Vasquez, 45 — disorderly conduct/gross intoxication
Damien Marques Wright, 26 — domestic violence third degree
Anthony Robert Pflanz, 30 — public disorderly conduct
Tyler Whitten Stanley, 31 — public disorderly conduct
Mary Gina Sadrinia, 54 — uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered, driving without a license first offense
Dustin Lee Overstreet, 19 — assault and battery third degree, malicious injury to animals, personal property
Kevin James Hilton, 47 — contempt of family court by adult (civil remedy only)
Benjamin Maurice Foreman, 37 — contempt of family court by adult (civil remedy only)
Brenton Daryl Smith, 50 — trespassing/entry on another’s land for various purposes without permission, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Aaron Orlando Gause, 31 — possession, making implements capable of being used in crime bench warrant, receiving stolen goods general sessions court bench warrant, contempt of municipal court driving without a license, contempt of municipal court giving false information
Christie Lauren Crosby, 33 — telephone/use of 911 number unlawfully two counts, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department two counts
William Odell Swancey, 73 — trespassing/entry on another’s land for various purposes without permission
Walter Ansley Carswell, 63 — assault and battery third degree
Alexus Jainaye Merriweather, 23 — uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
Prince Jemele Thomas, 36 — unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of violent felony, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program, contempt of municipal court driving under suspension second offense, contempt of municipal court simple possession of marijuana
Jerry Dale McGee II, 39 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Trisha Salean Wood, 48 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Neatrica Ann Melette, 36 — domestic violence second degree
James Milton Williams Jr., 26 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety, breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants are stored two counts
Penny Parry Storey, 37 — possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, possession of cocaine first offense, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken
Erick Ryan McCollum, 40 — driving under the influence less than .10 second offense
Greg Peat Shay, 25 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Anthony Douglas Williford, 44 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Shiray Michelle Ready, 52 — fraudulent check or stop payment greater than $1,000 first offense
Kristin Leah Savage, 30 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Bernard Scott, 56 — public disorderly conduct
Stacey Lee Elliott, 44 — bench warrant county property nuisance
Prince Jemele Thomas, 36 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant