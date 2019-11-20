These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Nov. 19, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Terry Van Duvall II, 34 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Shanora Dorotha Gummer, 18 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, purchase or possession of alcoholic liquors by a minor
Lorenzo Goodwin, 61 — public disorderly conduct bench warrant
Chelsi Nichole Thaxton, 20 — hold for Columbia County Sheriff’s Office
Bobi Sue Cato, 32 — hold for operating a stash house Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Vanessa Leigh Brown, 39 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense bench warrant
Keyshawn Lamar Brown, 19 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety unlawful carrying of a pistol
Chad Jeffery Williams, 36 — hold for South Carolina Highway Patrol, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense, altering, tampering, bypassing utility meters first offense, theft of electric current first offense, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Shala Ann Johnson, 39 — public disorderly conduct
Joshua Brandon Felty, 38 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Kennard Antwan Thomas, 29 — domestic violence second degree
Alexander Joseph Jones, 32 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Vontrez Emerson Dent, 30 — assault and battery third degree
Robert Livingston Lominick Jr., 56 — attempted murder two counts, discharging firearms into a vehicle, aircraft, etc. while occupied