These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Oct. 30, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Ashley Logan Stowell, 33 — child endangerment, commit certain vehicular offenses with a minor in the vehicle, driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense
Joseph Kevin Lowe, 45 — trespassing/entry on another’s land for various purposes without permission, malicious injury to a tree or house/trespass upon real property
Joshua Clint Mace, 26 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle
Yanira Yesenia Oldaker, 35 — hold for immigration
Terry Carallain Cadden, 38 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense bench warrant
Ernest John Deloach, 51 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash
Alonzo Willie Milligan, 28 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash bench warrant, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense bench warrant, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense bench warrant
Deangelo Marquise Atkerson, 36 — possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life, domestic violence first degree, kidnapping five counts
Zachary Lee Schultz, 28 — hold for Columbia County, Georgia
Westley Christopher Guyton, 37 — failure to comply
Jeffrey Allen Leyda Jr., 35 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle bondsman off bond
Benjamin Dijon Walker, 26 — domestic violence second degree
Zachariah Tremaine Pinckney, 21 — assault and battery second degree
Johnnie Maurice Williams, 20 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, failure to return license plate and registration upon loss of insurance
April Jones, 31 — hold for Centerra SRS
Fred Douglas McLean, 54 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense
Chelsie Bolling, 33 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, striking fixtures on or adjacent to highway failure to report
Donald Develous Field, 33 — uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, violation of a city ordinance false information to public safety officer, open container of beer/wine in motor vehicle