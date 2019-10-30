Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Oct. 30, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Ashley Logan Stowell, 33 — child endangerment, commit certain vehicular offenses with a minor in the vehicle, driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense

Joseph Kevin Lowe, 45 — trespassing/entry on another’s land for various purposes without permission, malicious injury to a tree or house/trespass upon real property

Joshua Clint Mace, 26 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle

Yanira Yesenia Oldaker, 35 — hold for immigration

Terry Carallain Cadden, 38 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense bench warrant

Ernest John Deloach, 51 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash

Alonzo Willie Milligan, 28 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash bench warrant, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense bench warrant, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense bench warrant

Deangelo Marquise Atkerson, 36 — possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life, domestic violence first degree, kidnapping five counts

Zachary Lee Schultz, 28 — hold for Columbia County, Georgia

Westley Christopher Guyton, 37 — failure to comply

Jeffrey Allen Leyda Jr., 35 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle bondsman off bond

Benjamin Dijon Walker, 26 — domestic violence second degree

Zachariah Tremaine Pinckney, 21 — assault and battery second degree

Johnnie Maurice Williams, 20 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, failure to return license plate and registration upon loss of insurance

April Jones, 31 — hold for Centerra SRS

Fred Douglas McLean, 54 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense

Chelsie Bolling, 33 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, striking fixtures on or adjacent to highway failure to report

Donald Develous Field, 33 — uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, violation of a city ordinance false information to public safety officer, open container of beer/wine in motor vehicle

