These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravett Detention Center for Nov. 14, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty.
Allan Thomas Sherrard, 26 — malicious injury to animals/personal property njury value $2,000
Austin Valentine Hennessey, 26 — public disorderly conduct
Paul Timothy Alford, 52 — pedestrian on controlled access highway
Jose Luis Sayagua Juarez, 25 — hold for Sarasota County, Florida
Brian Christopher Kealey, 37 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Jordan Mikhal Jones, 18 — assault and battery third degree
Steven Michael Schulz, 42 — unlawful communication
Dantavius Huston Isles-Lytes, 26 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Phillip Paul Goodyear, 45 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Travis Marquis Johnson, 23 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety, public disorderly conduct municipal court bench warrant
Oliver Waldlow Harden Jr., 53 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense (excludes manufacture of meth) bondsman off bond, contraband, furnish or possession county or municipal prisons bondsman off bond
Gary Dewayne Smith, 55 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Sunny Lade, 47 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense general sessions court bench warrant
Antonio Jerome Wise, 17 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Latosha Jarnagin Laird, 40 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Jahalil Edward Cody, 27 — assault and battery second degree, public disorderly conduct
Shane Randolph Blackwell, 42 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Christian Efrain Rowell, 27 — open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken
Mandy Shonte Fredell, 43 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense