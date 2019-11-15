Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Nov. 14, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Allan Thomas Sherrard, 26 — malicious injury to animals/personal property njury value $2,000

Austin Valentine Hennessey, 26 — public disorderly conduct

Paul Timothy Alford, 52 — pedestrian on controlled access highway

Jose Luis Sayagua Juarez, 25 — hold for Sarasota County, Florida

Brian Christopher Kealey, 37 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office

Jordan Mikhal Jones, 18 — assault and battery third degree

Steven Michael Schulz, 42 — unlawful communication

Dantavius Huston Isles-Lytes, 26 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety

Phillip Paul Goodyear, 45 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety

Travis Marquis Johnson, 23 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety, public disorderly conduct municipal court bench warrant

Oliver Waldlow Harden Jr., 53 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense (excludes manufacture of meth) bondsman off bond, contraband, furnish or possession county or municipal prisons bondsman off bond

Gary Dewayne Smith, 55 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office

Sunny Lade, 47 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense general sessions court bench warrant

Antonio Jerome Wise, 17 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety

Latosha Jarnagin Laird, 40 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office

Jahalil Edward Cody, 27 — assault and battery second degree, public disorderly conduct

Shane Randolph Blackwell, 42 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office

Christian Efrain Rowell, 27 — open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken

Mandy Shonte Fredell, 43 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense

Tags