Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Nov. 21. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Daniel Lee Lard, 32 — fugitive from justice warrant non-criminal, hold fugitive maximum 20 days

Crystal Louise Conaway, 31 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Natasha LaQuise Brown, 23 — public disorderly conduct, violation of city ordinance false information to police 

Joshua Vernon Curtis, 36 — domestic violence second degree

Dustin Anton Quattlebaum, 27 — assault and battery third degree

Corey Andrew Poston, 23 — hold for Richmond County, Georgia

Francis Raymond Rainey Jr., 73 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request 

Samuel Antoine Cheatham Jr., 32 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense bench warrant, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Julie Anne Spires, 30 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $10,000 or more

Latoya Bernice Washington, 30 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less

Michael Pierre Roundtree, 31 — hold for South Carolina Highway Patrol

Maranda Lee Kelley, 32 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request bondsman off bond

Lisha Marie Williams, 50 — financial transaction card fraud value $500 or less in six month period

Edmond Tarraez Tyler, 24 — public disorderly conduct

Tags