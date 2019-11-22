These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Nov. 21. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Daniel Lee Lard, 32 — fugitive from justice warrant non-criminal, hold fugitive maximum 20 days
Crystal Louise Conaway, 31 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Natasha LaQuise Brown, 23 — public disorderly conduct, violation of city ordinance false information to police
Joshua Vernon Curtis, 36 — domestic violence second degree
Dustin Anton Quattlebaum, 27 — assault and battery third degree
Corey Andrew Poston, 23 — hold for Richmond County, Georgia
Francis Raymond Rainey Jr., 73 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Samuel Antoine Cheatham Jr., 32 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense bench warrant, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Julie Anne Spires, 30 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $10,000 or more
Latoya Bernice Washington, 30 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less
Michael Pierre Roundtree, 31 — hold for South Carolina Highway Patrol
Maranda Lee Kelley, 32 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request bondsman off bond
Lisha Marie Williams, 50 — financial transaction card fraud value $500 or less in six month period
Edmond Tarraez Tyler, 24 — public disorderly conduct