These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Nov. 1-3, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Catherine Elizabeth Burroughs, 28 — malicious injury to animals, personal property injury value $2,000
Tavon James Patterson, 21 — assault and battery third degree
Jaheem Tyree Byrd, 18 — hold for Edgefield County
Christian Matthew Dixon, 41 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory programs
Joshua Austin Williams, 33 — malicious injury to animals, personal property $2,000 three counts, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, domestic violence third degree, assault, beat or wound police officer serving process, public disorderly conduct, hold for Burke County Sheriff’s Office
Judy Marie Lucero, 35 — violation of county ordinance property nuisance bench warrant, animals creating a nuisance bench warrant two counts
Westly Ryan Bradley, 33 — family court bench warrant failure to pay
Nicholas Tramard Glover, 33 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Jeffery Scott Crawford, 30 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program two counts
Ryan James McKinney, 32 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine second offense
Samario Milton Whitt, 27 — family court bench warrant failure to pay
Jeremy Kendrick Johnson, 27 — arson third degree, domestic violence first degree, malicious injury to animals, personal property
Sierra Marquetta Richardson, 25 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent $2,000 or less bench warrant
Marquis Antonio Carter, 33 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, domestic violence second degree
Paula Denise Weeks, 42 — drugs/distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense, shoplifting $2,000 or less
Darrell Gregory Miller, 56 — driving under the influence .16 or more second offense general sessions court commitment
Gary Dean Cox, 48 — probation/violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Taylor Alissye Conner, 20 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Charlene Michelle Harshaw, 28 — grand larceny more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, burglary (after June 20, 1985) first degree, armed robbery/robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon
Pamela Jones Newsome, 63 — malicious injury to animals, personal property $2,000
Elisa Faith Edwards, 40 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense, shoplifting $2,000 or less, possession of narcotics in schedule I (B), (C), LSD and schedule II first offense
Maurice Antonio Jones, 40 — public disorderly conduct
Jonathan Gerald Thomas, 36 — violation of city ordinance public drunk
Christopher Everette Barton, 46 — breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps where fuel, lubricants are stored two counts, burglary (after June 20, 1985) third degree first offense
Jacob Alvin Cloyd, 22 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense, hold for Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office detainer hold
Joshua James Dunn, 28 — malicious injury to animals, personal property $2,000 or less, hold for Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio detainer hold
Cain Michael Gamester, 24 — public disorderly conduct
Edgar Deceja Zambrano, 21 — driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 first offense
Myquasia Dominique Johnson, 21 — forgery less than $10,000, assault and battery third degree, breach of trust with fraudulent intent $2,000 or less
Latora Sharel Smith, 31 — hit and run duties of driver involved in accident with great bodily injury
Victor Manuel Zamora, 23 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Taylor Alissye Connor, 20 — contraband, possession by prisoner, furnishing or attempting to furnish
Kamarcus Hakiem Williams, 22 — assault and battery third degree
Carrington Demetry Smith, 32 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Victor Manuel Zamora, 23 — hold for Immigrations Custom Enforcement, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense bondsman off bond
Daniel Clayton Phipps, 34 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense, transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken
Matt Martin Carroll, 28 — shoplifting $2,000 or less, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Benedict Clemons Sr., 55 — domestic violence second degree general sessions court commitment, contempt of family court by adult three counts
Clinton Douglas Blackwood, 31 — malicious injury to animals, personal property $2,000 or less
Steven Arthur Coats, 58 — driving without a license first offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense
Leon Devario Hankins, 18 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Monico Manuel Reyes, 44 — domestic violence third degree
Shalandria Kiera Woods, 29 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Rebecca Wanlin Wang, 31 — manufacture, distribute, possess narcotic drugs in schedule I (B), (C), LSD and schedule II first offense, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Monico Manuel Reyes, 44 — violation of court order of protection
Cheyenne Nicole Turner, 26 — trafficking in MDMA or ecstasy 100 dosage units or more
April Nicole Day, 33 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Elijah Jacques Boyd, 21 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety warrants
Jiamon Deshasio Settles, 21 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety warrants
Latoya Jermisha Glover, 38 — public disorderly conduct
Rhonda Lynn Ennis, 49 — arrest/interference, hindering officers serving warrant or rescuing prisoners
Scottie Dean Prince Sr., 48 — traffic/operating vehicle in unsafe mechanical condition, resisting arrest oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, assault/attempted murder
Pierce Mack — assault and battery third degree