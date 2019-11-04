Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Nov. 1-3, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Catherine Elizabeth Burroughs, 28 — malicious injury to animals, personal property injury value $2,000

Tavon James Patterson, 21 — assault and battery third degree

Jaheem Tyree Byrd, 18 — hold for Edgefield County

Christian Matthew Dixon, 41 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory programs

Joshua Austin Williams, 33 — malicious injury to animals, personal property $2,000 three counts, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, domestic violence third degree, assault, beat or wound police officer serving process, public disorderly conduct, hold for Burke County Sheriff’s Office

Judy Marie Lucero, 35 — violation of county ordinance property nuisance bench warrant, animals creating a nuisance bench warrant two counts

Westly Ryan Bradley, 33 — family court bench warrant failure to pay

Nicholas Tramard Glover, 33 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Jeffery Scott Crawford, 30 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program two counts

Ryan James McKinney, 32 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine second offense

Samario Milton Whitt, 27 — family court bench warrant failure to pay

Jeremy Kendrick Johnson, 27 — arson third degree, domestic violence first degree, malicious injury to animals, personal property

Sierra Marquetta Richardson, 25 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent $2,000 or less bench warrant

Marquis Antonio Carter, 33 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, domestic violence second degree

Paula Denise Weeks, 42 — drugs/distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense, shoplifting $2,000 or less

Darrell Gregory Miller, 56 — driving under the influence .16 or more second offense general sessions court commitment

Gary Dean Cox, 48 — probation/violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Taylor Alissye Conner, 20 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense

Charlene Michelle Harshaw, 28 — grand larceny more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, burglary (after June 20, 1985) first degree, armed robbery/robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon

Pamela Jones Newsome, 63 — malicious injury to animals, personal property $2,000

Elisa Faith Edwards, 40 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense, shoplifting $2,000 or less, possession of narcotics in schedule I (B), (C), LSD and schedule II first offense

Maurice Antonio Jones, 40 — public disorderly conduct

Jonathan Gerald Thomas, 36 — violation of city ordinance public drunk

Christopher Everette Barton, 46 — breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps where fuel, lubricants are stored two counts, burglary (after June 20, 1985) third degree first offense

Jacob Alvin Cloyd, 22 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense, hold for Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office detainer hold

Joshua James Dunn, 28 — malicious injury to animals, personal property $2,000 or less, hold for Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio detainer hold

Cain Michael Gamester, 24 — public disorderly conduct

Edgar Deceja Zambrano, 21 — driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 first offense

Myquasia Dominique Johnson, 21 — forgery less than $10,000, assault and battery third degree, breach of trust with fraudulent intent $2,000 or less

Latora Sharel Smith, 31 — hit and run duties of driver involved in accident with great bodily injury

Victor Manuel Zamora, 23 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Taylor Alissye Connor, 20 — contraband, possession by prisoner, furnishing or attempting to furnish

Kamarcus Hakiem Williams, 22 — assault and battery third degree

Carrington Demetry Smith, 32 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Victor Manuel Zamora, 23 — hold for Immigrations Custom Enforcement, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense bondsman off bond

Daniel Clayton Phipps, 34 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense, transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken

Matt Martin Carroll, 28 — shoplifting $2,000 or less, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense

Benedict Clemons Sr., 55 — domestic violence second degree general sessions court commitment, contempt of family court by adult three counts

Clinton Douglas Blackwood, 31 — malicious injury to animals, personal property $2,000 or less

Steven Arthur Coats, 58 — driving without a license first offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense

Leon Devario Hankins, 18 — shoplifting $2,000 or less

Monico Manuel Reyes, 44 — domestic violence third degree

Shalandria Kiera Woods, 29 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense

Rebecca Wanlin Wang, 31 — manufacture, distribute, possess narcotic drugs in schedule I (B), (C), LSD and schedule II first offense, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Monico Manuel Reyes, 44 — violation of court order of protection

Cheyenne Nicole Turner, 26 — trafficking in MDMA or ecstasy 100 dosage units or more

April Nicole Day, 33 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Elijah Jacques Boyd, 21 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety warrants

Jiamon Deshasio Settles, 21 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety warrants

Latoya Jermisha Glover, 38 — public disorderly conduct

Rhonda Lynn Ennis, 49 — arrest/interference, hindering officers serving warrant or rescuing prisoners

Scottie Dean Prince Sr., 48 — traffic/operating vehicle in unsafe mechanical condition, resisting arrest oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, assault/attempted murder

Pierce Mack — assault and battery third degree

