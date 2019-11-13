Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Nov. 12, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab. 

Reagan Wishert Pender, 42 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Mary Bridget Brooks, 23 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle

Eric McConnell Smith, 38 — hold for Lexington County

Nicole Kayleean Addy, 25 — domestic violence third degree, malicious injury to a tree or house/trespass upon real property, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person by legal custodian

Bisheen Rayshawn Cave, 21 — federally chartered or insured financial institution crime, forgery value less than $10,000

Kathryn Lorraine Andrew, 36 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant

Barry William Grant, 54 — simple possession of marijuana

Colt Ryan Hickox, 41 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

James Cody Bates, 21 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense, shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Dominique Marie Sommese, 24 — financial transaction card fraud value $500 or less two counts

Christopher Lee Sanders, 46 — domestic violence third degree, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life, grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon, burglary first degree

Brandon Bart Domingue, 33 — assault and battery third degree bench warrant, violation of a restraining order bench warrant

Barry William Grant, 54 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant

Vicky Lynn Quaile, 50 — failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense

Maranda Lee Kelley, 32 — public disorderly conduct

Christina Lee Ready, 30 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Octavius Nikia Anthony Jr., 23 — domestic violence third degree

Michael Dennis Ray Lawson, 24 — hold for Wagener Police Department awaiting warrants

James Ray Lawson, 66 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense

