These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Nov. 12, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Reagan Wishert Pender, 42 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Mary Bridget Brooks, 23 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle
Eric McConnell Smith, 38 — hold for Lexington County
Nicole Kayleean Addy, 25 — domestic violence third degree, malicious injury to a tree or house/trespass upon real property, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person by legal custodian
Bisheen Rayshawn Cave, 21 — federally chartered or insured financial institution crime, forgery value less than $10,000
Kathryn Lorraine Andrew, 36 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant
Barry William Grant, 54 — simple possession of marijuana
Colt Ryan Hickox, 41 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
James Cody Bates, 21 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense, shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Dominique Marie Sommese, 24 — financial transaction card fraud value $500 or less two counts
Christopher Lee Sanders, 46 — domestic violence third degree, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life, grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon, burglary first degree
Brandon Bart Domingue, 33 — assault and battery third degree bench warrant, violation of a restraining order bench warrant
Barry William Grant, 54 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant
Vicky Lynn Quaile, 50 — failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense
Maranda Lee Kelley, 32 — public disorderly conduct
Christina Lee Ready, 30 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Octavius Nikia Anthony Jr., 23 — domestic violence third degree
Michael Dennis Ray Lawson, 24 — hold for Wagener Police Department awaiting warrants
James Ray Lawson, 66 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense