These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Oct. 31, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Stephen Wade Berry, 34 — transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken
Lynn Jeffcoat, 48 — transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken, use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
Caleb Guire Pearson, 18 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine (excludes manufacturing meth) first offense
William Kyle Holt Oden, 31 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine (excludes manufacturing meth) first offense
Brittney Nicole Jefferson, 26 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, resisting arrest oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process
Diego Alexander Villalobos, 21 — manufacture, possession of other substances in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam two counts
Connie Salazar, 43 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value more than $2,000
Gregory Levon Seawright, 47 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less
Antonio James Bryant, 20 — malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000, entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Johnathan Daniel Brockington, 33 — theft of electric current first offense
John Damon Wright, 22 — trafficking LSD 100 dose units to 499 dosage units first offense, distribute, sell, manufacture or possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance near school three counts, trafficking in MDMA or ecstasy 500 dosage units or more, possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense, violation drug distribution law prohibited acts B, penalties, possession of weapon during violent crime if not also sentence to life without parole
Jaheem Tyree Byrd, 18 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Sierra Marquetta Richardson, 25 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond two counts
Anthony Glover Dixon, 29 — violation of probation
Richard Eric Pryor, 48 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less
Miguel Antonio Davis, 25 — habitual traffic offenders driving under suspension as per habitual traffic offender status, failure to stop for blue light no injury or death second or subsequent offense, use of vehicle without permission with intent to deprive
Steven Edward Zorn, 44 — unlawful communication (after 7/20/01)
Michael Shane Hadden, 44 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Joe Louis Green Jr., 67 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense bench warrant magistrates' court
Samuel David Missinne, 30 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office