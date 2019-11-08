These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Nov. 7, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Devin Marie Gagnon, 27 — hold for Darlington County Sheriff’s Office detainer hold
Shadae Abriana Chisolm, 18 — assault and battery second degree
Robin Woodward Arthurs, 49 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense
Angela Gravelle Bryant, 52 — filing a false police report felony violation
Tamika Monique Smith, 38 — fraudulent check or stop payment $500 or less
Chelsea Nichole Janes, 27 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense
Brenton Daryl Smith, 50 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less bondsman off bond, Trespassing/entry on another’s land for various purposes without permission, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less bench warrant, trespassing bench warrant
Alfonso Walker Jr., 24 — sale or delivery of a pistol to and possession of a stolen pistol, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, intimidation of court officials, jurors or witnesses two counts
Dion Colley Lord, 26 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Molly Erin Lord, 29 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety warrant, hold for U.S. Marshals Service
Allan Jeffery Brody, 49 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety warrants, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Richard Walter Larkin, 51 — soliciting without a license/permit bench warrant
Kwamez Fitzgerald Gilliam, 27 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrants
Carlos Daniel Padgett, 27 — drinking in public/violation of city ordinance
Rebecca Wannette Scott, 38 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
John Daniel Moore, 32 — hold for Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office detainer hold
Quenez Jayquell Robinson, 24 — driving without a license first offense
Kristin Renee Hudson, 39 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense