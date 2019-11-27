These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Nov. 26. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Jack Taft Shuttleworth, 53 — habitual traffic offenders driving under suspension as per habitual traffic offender status, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense
Karen Rochelle Lee, 53 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Bryan Christopher McNalley, 35 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense
Teddy Jerome Bennett, 66 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Willie Albert Mathis, 48 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office per National Crime Information Center
Cheyenne Marie Farr, 26 — malicious injury to animals, personal property injury value $2,000 or less
Kenneth William Treadaway, 33 — receiving goods represented as stolen value $2,000 or less
Charles Alton Johnson, 44 — failure to appear and pay bench warrant
Alton Ryan Ergle, 39 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense bondsman off bond, possession, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle bondsman off bond, possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense
Emma Gene Victoria Mace, 19 — public disorderly conduct
Dustin Shane Webster, 26 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Willie Maurice Franklin, 30 — domestic violence third degree
Antonio Jameson Nathaniel, 26 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less