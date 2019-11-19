These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Nov. 18, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Mitchell Lee Isaac, 44 — failure to pay family court bench warrant
Marcus Anthony Sims, 33 — possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Joseph Clark Richardson, 26 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less municipal court bench warrant
Jolessa Janelle Jenkins Grant, 31 — hold for Berkeley County Sheriff's Office – Moncks Corner
Michael Ray Hoover, 45 — contempt of family court by adult civil remedy only
Jessica Ashley Gibbs, 25 — hold for South Carolina Highway Patrol
Leonard Lee Cox, 37 — hold for Walton County Sheriff's Office
Kristopher William Buckland, 32 — attempted murder two counts, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, hold for Georgia Department of Corrections
Markael Khalil Forrest, 23 — discharging firearm in city municipal court bench warrant
Carrie Anne Blackburn, 46 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Maurice Tashawn Dunbar, 22 — domestic violence second degree
Frank Mark Ferrando, 49 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services, hold for Columbia County Sheriff's Office