These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Nov. 18, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Mitchell Lee Isaac, 44 — failure to pay family court bench warrant

Marcus Anthony Sims, 33 — possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense

Joseph Clark Richardson, 26 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less municipal court bench warrant

Jolessa Janelle Jenkins Grant, 31 — hold for Berkeley County Sheriff's Office – Moncks Corner

Michael Ray Hoover, 45 — contempt of family court by adult civil remedy only

Jessica Ashley Gibbs, 25 — hold for South Carolina Highway Patrol

Leonard Lee Cox, 37 — hold for Walton County Sheriff's Office

Kristopher William Buckland, 32 — attempted murder two counts, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, hold for Georgia Department of Corrections

Markael Khalil Forrest, 23 — discharging firearm in city municipal court bench warrant

Carrie Anne Blackburn, 46 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense

Maurice Tashawn Dunbar, 22 — domestic violence second degree

Frank Mark Ferrando, 49 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services, hold for Columbia County Sheriff's Office

