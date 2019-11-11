These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Nov. 8-10, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Patricia Yvonne Redlund, 40 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Katina Cherie Denton, 29 — violation of city ordinance disobeying lawful order
Jermiez Sinquan Bostick, 17 — hold for Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Adarius Khaliel Brown, 20 — malicious injury to animals, personal property $2,000, domestic violence third degree
Russell Adam Young, 31 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request magistrate’s bench warrant
Gerald Wayne Manning Jr., 22 — habitual traffic offenders driving under suspension as per habitual traffic offender status, specialized vehicles chapter (moped, golf cart, etc.) violation
William Clark Smith, 34 — financial identity fraud or identity fraud
Michaela Elizabeth Morris, 33 — assault and battery third degree
Ashley Michelle Whitman, 29 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense general sessions court bench warrant
Allen Christopher Tufano, 45 — assault and battery third degree
John Seigler Copley, 38 — malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property, injury, violation of city ordinance failure to comply with order of public safety officer, public disorderly conduct, shoplifting $2,000 or less
Michael Dean Bowman, 27 — driving under the influence less than .10 second offense
Ventez Ordell Scurry, 26 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense
Christopher Alan Powell, 30 — possession of narcotics in schedule I (B), (C,) LSD and schedule II first offense
Lucious Bernard Marshall, 43 — assault and battery third degree
Julius Bryan Dorman III, 43 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle
Calvin Marcel Patten, 46 — violation of city ordinance failure to comply, unlawful carrying of pistol, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle
Treshawn Matthews Tillman, 26 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, public disorderly conduct
Makayla Marie Swearingen, 18 — possession of cocaine first offense
Kaelin Avente Kearse, 25 — violation of city ordinance resisting arrest, unlawful carrying of a pistol, manufacture, possession of other substance in schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam
Ashley Michelle Whitman, 29 — hold for Horry County
Conell Elijah Young, 30 — unlawful carrying of a pistol, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Justin Keedric Brittain, 30 — driving under the influence less than .10 second offense
Edward Junior Johnson, 45 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Laneidra Sharmeckle Lakes, 32 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Ashley Michelle Whitman, 29 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Shaun Douglas Bryant, 38 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base second offense, possession, making implements capable of being used in a crime, burglary (after June 20, 1985) third degree first offense, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program, hold for Effingham County Sheriff’s Office
James Martin Robinson, 59 — public disorderly conduct, disorderly conduct municipal court bench warrant, drinking alcoholic liquors in public municipal court bench warrant
Michael Lee Sutton, 46 — hold for Columbia County, breach of trust with fraudulent intent more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program, false information of public safety officer
Trudale Leearl Foster, 30 — sale or delivery of pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully
Valentin Silvino Garcia Mendoza, 29 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Nico Eugene Wheeler, 25 — manufacture meth first offense, driving under the influence of alcohol/substance
Matthew Dennis Hooks, 39 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Rashone Tyler, 22 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Nikera Tyasia Geter, 21 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Quentin Alexander Graham, 32 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
Shelton Travane Crawford, 36 — shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057)
Willie David Williamson, 59 — shoplifting $2,000 or less, hold for Fulton County Sheriff’s Office