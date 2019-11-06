These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Nov. 5, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Robert Edward Brooks, 51 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Laura Alice Varney, 54 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Randal Waymyers, 26 — domestic violence third degree
Octavius Thomas Bowens Jr., 33 — driving under suspension bench warrant two counts, driving under the influence first offense bench warrant
D’Marcus Shanchez Stevens, 29 — trespassing/unlawful entry into enclosed places
Alfonzo Jamon Mackey, 30 — defrauding a hotel, inn, boarding house or restaurant
Marcos Santiago Galos, 38 — assault and battery second degree
Joseph Maston Jr., 31 — driving under suspension license suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense, habitual offender third conviction for serious crimes
Tyler Ray Paul, 26 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
James Temple Paul III, 52 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Ronald Stanley Ornosky, 47 — contempt of family court two counts
Alfonso Walker Jr., 24 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Stetson Watson Mims, 28 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, domestic violence second degree, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, domestic violence third degree
Ronald Anthony Harris Jr., 47 — contempt of municipal court, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Maria Nicole Hutto, 42 — domestic violence third degree
Cheryl Ann Wilson Galloway, 60 — hold for Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office detainer hold
Heather Maureen Galloway, 35 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond five counts, possession of narcotics in Schedule I (B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense bondsman off bond two counts, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense bondsman off bond, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense bondsman off bond, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue bondsman off bond, manufacture of methamphetamine first offense bondsman off bond, possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense, contempt of municipal court false information, contempt of municipal court shoplifting
Oliver Waldlow Harden Jr., 53 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense, contempt of municipal court shoplifting second offense bench warrant, contempt of municipal court trespassing bench warrant, distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense general sessions court bench warrant, contempt of magistrate’s court sealed sentence bench warrant
Sullivan Daniel Lindler, 21 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Trenton Torque Nichols, 26 — public disorderly conduct