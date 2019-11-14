These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Nov. 13, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Jimmy Allen Kelly, 29 — malicious injury to animals, personal property injury value $2,000 or less, malicious injury to a tree or house/trespass upon real property injury value $2,000, assault and battery third degree
William David Kelly, 29 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, open container of beer/wine in motor vehicle, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Alexandra Grace Ragland, 18 — reckless driving, failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense
Fatai K’Shawn Singleton, 22 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Michael Ivan Moyer Jr., 34 — violation of a court order of protection
Justin Grey Porter, 36 — public disorderly conduct
Douglas Lee Williams Jr., 47 — malicious injury to a tree or house/trespassing upon real property, shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Radrick Latron Outing, 31 — domestic violence second degree
Christopher Lee sanders, 46 — domestic violence second degree
Milton Wesley Williams Jr., 63 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Oscar Lee King, 34 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Johnnie Lee Chapman, 63 — obtaining goods or lodge by fraud
Jose Manuel Serrano, 30 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Amanda Desha Spradlin, 38 — public disorderly conduct, open container of beer/wine in motor vehicle
Lester Jackson Padgett Jr., 62 — public disorderly conduct
Alvin Jimmy Patrick Jr., 57 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety