Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Nov. 13, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Jimmy Allen Kelly, 29 — malicious injury to animals, personal property injury value $2,000 or less, malicious injury to a tree or house/trespass upon real property injury value $2,000, assault and battery third degree

William David Kelly, 29 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, open container of beer/wine in motor vehicle, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Alexandra Grace Ragland, 18 — reckless driving, failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense

Fatai K’Shawn Singleton, 22 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Michael Ivan Moyer Jr., 34 — violation of a court order of protection

Justin Grey Porter, 36 — public disorderly conduct

Douglas Lee Williams Jr., 47 — malicious injury to a tree or house/trespassing upon real property, shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Radrick Latron Outing, 31 — domestic violence second degree

Christopher Lee sanders, 46 — domestic violence second degree

Milton Wesley Williams Jr., 63 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Oscar Lee King, 34 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Johnnie Lee Chapman, 63 — obtaining goods or lodge by fraud

Jose Manuel Serrano, 30 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety

Amanda Desha Spradlin, 38 — public disorderly conduct, open container of beer/wine in motor vehicle

Lester Jackson Padgett Jr., 62 — public disorderly conduct

Alvin Jimmy Patrick Jr., 57 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety

Tags