These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Nov. 25, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Sherry Lynn Passero, 46 — unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian two counts
Kathryn Elizabeth Shirey, 34 — unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian
Andrea Nicole Hutto, 21 — public disorderly conduct
Stanley David Hicks Sr., 39 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less
Gary Kenneth Toole, 47 — entry on another’s land for various purposes without permission
Brittney Cherise Gabriel, 31 — public disorderly conduct
Austin Hunter Randolph, 28 — public disorderly conduct
Michael Anthony Sutton Jr., 42 — habitual traffic offender driving under suspension as per habitual traffic offender status, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person by legal custodian two counts, following vehicle too closely, hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident with property damage, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense
Steven Brett Williams, 33 — bench warrant failure to pay
Willie Albert Mathis Jr., 48 — failure to appear and pay bench warrant
Tynisha Latrell Cullens, 39 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Tiffany Nicole Padgett, 38 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense
Chad Jeffery Williams, 36 — defrauding a hotel, inn, boarding house or restaurant
Samantha Rose Lizer, 27 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less three counts
Richard Van Zahner, 34 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense (refused) bench warrant
Stacy Dawn Ennis Thompson, 56 — assault and battery third degree
Terrance Neville McKie, 29 — failure to pay bench warrant
Joshua Robert Burch, 19 — receiving goods represented as stolen value $2,000 or less
Malik Jamal Rainey, 21 — failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense
Nicci Leigh Cheek, 30 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less two counts, shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Christopher Parks Chapman, 51 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense, unlawful use of a license or fraudulent application for license first offense, hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety warrant
Erica Carter, 31 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant, public disorderly conduct
Jason Lee McCord, 20 — public disorderly conduct
Dante Diego Spruill, 21 — public disorderly conduct
Michael Alexander Roper, 18 — public disorderly conduct
Jaylen Keshawn Luckner, 23 — false information bench warrant
Arthur Mitchell Kirk, 65 — public disorderly conduct