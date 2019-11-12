These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Nov. 11, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Eric Aiken, 36 — illegal distribution of recordings
David Martin Ross, 31 — hold for Edgefield Probation (per National Crime Information Center)
Lance Gerard Tyler, 34 — contempt of magistrate's court open container bench warrant
Brittany Nichole Winburn, 23 — contempt of magistrate's court disorderly conduct bench warrant
Lasonya Teresa Howard, 35 — contempt of family court by adult failure to pay bench warrant
Kiara Elaine Oatman, 28 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Keely Elaine Johnson, 19 — littering not more than 15 pounds, striking fixtures on or adjacent to highway failure to report
Tremaine Vashawn Murray, 35 — failure to pay bench warrant two counts
Joseph George Anderson, 35 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base third or subsequent offense, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense
Edward Junior Holloway Jr., 70 — assault and battery third degree