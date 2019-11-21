These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Nov. 20. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Thomas Randall Rucker, 55 — sex offender registry/give false information when registering first offense, possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, use of a license plate other than for vehicle which issued, open container of beer/wine in motor vehicle, public disorderly conduct
Natalie Adelle Piper, 47 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Anthony Roger Wilson, 43 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense, possession of narcotics in Schedule I (B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, contempt of family court by adult failure to pay bench warrant
Jesse Dwight Curry, 43 — uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, motor vehicle registration and licensing chapter violation
Jonathan Charles Breaux, 33 — hold for family per Judge Snellgrove bring back before release of criminal charge
Zachariah Tremaine Pinckney, 22 — open container of beer/wine in motor vehicle, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash bondsman off bond
Kevin Ozell Green, 58 — contributing to the delinquency of a minor, criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree
Maurice Tashawn Dunbar, 22 — nonstudent interfering, disrupting or disturbing schools bondsman off bond
Alfred Clifton Williams Jr., 37 — violation of city ordinance, trafficking in methamphetamine or cocaine base 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams third or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia violation of city ordinance, unlawful carrying of a pistol, distribute, sell, manufacture or possession with intent to distribute of a controlled substance near a school
Clinton Douglas Blackwood, 31 — simple possession of marijuana
Jonathan Glenn Smith, 26 — violation of a city ordinance threatening a public official, public disorderly conduct, pedestrian on controlled access highway, violation of a city ordinance failure to comply with public safety officer
Davonte Jaquon West, 18 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, burglary first degree, attempted murder, hold for Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office detainer hold
Joey Chester Fulmer, 50 — family court bench warrant failure to appear and pay
Kennard Antwan Thomas, 29 — domestic violence third degree
Herbert Vandul Jacobs II, 37 — fraudulent check or stop payment $500 or less first offense, family court bench warrant failure to pay
Michael Pierre Roundtree, 31 — family court bench warrant failure to pay
Charlotte Ilene Moyer, 36 — giving false information to law enforcement, giving false information to law enforcement, driving under suspension license suspended for driving under the influence first offense
Anthony Allen Cordell, 32 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Thomas William Guinn, 26 — violation of a city ordinance false information, hold awaiting warrants for Aiken Department of Public Safety, shoplifting value $2,000 or less bench warrant
John Paul Johnson, 35 — hold for South Carolina Highway Patrol warrants
Thomas William Guinn, 26 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, malicious injury to a tree or house/trespass upon real property, unlawful entry into enclosed places
Kelly Love Still, 42 — hold for South Carolina Highway Patrol warrants, hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services for Greenville
Richard Dale McCarty, 27 — hold for Lexington County per National Crime Information Center
Kenneth Cody Walker, 28 — assault and battery third degree